Sterling man expanding the game of kubb throughout the community

STERLING – Looking for a new yard game to play?

All you need are some kubbars and kastpinnars. Konfused? Don’t worry. You’ll catch on.

The game is called kubb, (pronounced “coob”), and although it dates back almost 100 years and is of Swedish origin, it’s been picking up steam only recently in Sterling and Rock Falls.

In a nutshell, the object of kubb is to throw sticks at small blocks in order to knock them over.

But there’s more to it than that.

It’s like a little bit of billiards, bocce ball and horseshoes all rolled into one, with some geometry, physics and strategy thrown in for good measure.

Andy Terveer of Sterling has been playing kubb for a while, and he’s become something of a local guru of the game. He’s hosted annual tournaments in town and competes in others throughout the Midwest, all while spreading the word about kubb throughout Sterling and Rock Falls for almost a decade.

It’s taken some time to catch on locally, but he’s passionate about getting more people to experience the fun.

“In my own words, it’s the world’s greatest lawn game,” Terveer said. “It’s a lot of games kind of combined into one with its own unique twist.”

Kubb is played on a rectangular, 26-foot-long court on grass, ice or even sand, with five rectangular blocks (called kubbars), about 6 inches tall and 2 inches wide, spread out along each baseline. The object is to hit them with batons (called kastpinnars) that are about a foot long and a little more than 1 inch thick.

Once all of the opponent’s blocks are knocked over, the center, or “king,” block is the next one to fall. Just don’t knock it over too soon. It’s like sinking an 8-ball playing pool: knocking it down too early immediately ends the game.

It’ll take more than one try to knock them all down: The first tosses involve just a couple of batons before the opponent throws but, eventually, one will use six batons at maximum in a turn. If not all of the blocks are knocked over during one’s turn, the opponent gets to take those knocked blocks near them and chuck them on their opponent’s forecourt. Those become defensive blocks when stood up, and the thrower must hit each of those blocks first before trying for a baseline block.

The website Kubbunited.com has a guide for the most common rules of the game, and if you’re still not clear, Terveer is more than happy to break it down with a training demonstration.

You can buy sets online for $80 to $100, or if you’ve got the design specs, you can make your own. Foam sets also are available for inside play.

“When you compare it to cornhole or darts, pool or just about any other game, there’s not nearly as many different things that you have to be able to do in order to have a well-rounded game,” Terveer said. “It’s a great team sport because you can have someone who can throw the short ones great, or one person that throws the [blocks] great, or one person that can knock down those from 8 meters. It’s knowing that maybe I’m not on the same playing level as some of those guys, but I have a chance to beat them because if I have a great game, you never know what’s going to happen.”

Terveer started playing in kubb tournaments in 2015 and has won four of them so far. He competed in 13 tournaments last year and plans to be in just as many this year.

He prefers to play as part of a duo, which is how each of his wins have come. His first was at the 2019 Kubbtoberfest in Amana, Iowa, with teammate Evan Fitzgerald; followed by the Kubb on the Pond ice games event in February 2020 at Kettle Moraine State Forest in Hartford, Wisconsin, with Cody Glorioso; then later in 2020 at a scrambler in Clinton, Wisconsin, with Ronnie Keller; and most recently at the Tiki Beach Resort sand games in Campbellsport, Wisconsin, with Lars Arneson.

Engaging with fellow competitors is a big part of what keeps him logging the miles to and from events.

“It’s the people and knowing that I’m going to see those people. You develop friendships as good as the ones I have with people around here,” Terveer said. “It’s the community that comes together. Every Kubb tournament is like a family reunion because all of the players who are driving hours to get there all know each other. Every game you play is going to be a little different from the last game.”

Even if Terveer isn’t on his A-game, it’s all A-OK with him.

“I’ll stick by this: When somebody asks me, ‘How are you doing today?’ I’ll say, ‘Well, if having fun counts as a win, I’m 5-0,’ ” Terveer said. “That’s even though I might be 1-4 or something like that.”

When Terveer isn’t driving a semitruck for Dohrn Transfer or coordinating events at the American Legion in Rock Falls, he keeps engaged in the kubb community of friends and competitors he’s met during tournaments.

Before kubb, cornhole (also known as bags) was his yard game of choice. He used to assemble bag boards and once made a set as a graduation gift for one of his son’s friends. Terveer also learned about another game often played, kubb, and that sparked his interest. From there, he started learning more.

“I looked up a video on YouTube and I thought, ‘That was really fun,’” Terveer said. “I had played cornhole and was never really good at it, and if you have someone who can put the bag in the hole every time, you can’t compete with that. Kubb has a lot more different things you can do.”

Terveer and his father, Mark, made a kubb set to play with at home, and next thing he knew, some of his neighbors became curious. He gathered enough interest a few years ago to start a scrambler tournament in town, and he’s kept it going annually. The fourth edition of the Spring Fling Kubb Scrambler tournament was June 3, with 16 competitors – five of whom were first-time players.

After seven qualifying rounds, each competitor was seeded before bracketed championship play. Glorioso and Keller teamed up to take the championship, having won all six matches they played. Bryce Pecore and Jill Poff took second place, George Sloan and Tricia Ebersole placed third, and Brian Beling and Pilar Terveer were fourth. Nick Keller and Shea McDonnell were winners of the consolation bracket of competitors who dropped first-round matches.

Glorioso and Keller had their names added to the event’s traveling trophy, named in honor of national kubb great Phil Dickinson.

Kent Bushman of Rock Falls has competed in a couple of the Sterling scramblers. He learned about the game at a party with Andy Terveer’s family and has been hooked ever since.

“It’s a fun yard game,” Bushman said. “The people are always great. They root you on. Even if they’re your opponent, they’ll cheer when you throw a good baton. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Andy Terveer also brought the game to the attention of Sterling’s Moose Lodge, where he and its vice president, Chad Hammer, hosted the Kubbin’ For Kids charity event last November to benefit the Mooseheart children’s home and community near Aurora. That event raised about $1,500 for the home’s children in need.

“It’s something great to do outside,” Hammer said. “There’s competition, and it’s a lot of fun. You’ve got to be on your game. You don’t have to have any skill to start; you can just pick it up and you can improve yourself immediately.”

Terveer occasionally will host kubb demonstrations in his front yard, where he spraypaints white lines and sets up the court for anyone who see his signs near the street and is curious to learn about the game. After driving by a few times, a neighbor of Terveer’s, Denny Owens, became intrigued and walked over to see what the fun was all about. After a few throws, he came away liking it.

“It’s intriguing,” Owens said. “I had watched them play and had no idea why they were throwing these wood things around.”

Terveer and Hammer brought kubb back to the Sterling Moose Lodge on Sept. 23 during its annual Mooseapalooza event. Teams from as far as Downers Grove and Winslow competed in round robin and blind draw tournaments and raised almost $1,000 for Mooseheart.

What would make Terveer happy would be to see strong turnouts in the local events, tossing batons, chucking blocks, having fun and learning something new that they can share with others.

“What I hope is that people will be able to see this game and its potential, and jump in and say, ‘Why don’t we do something like that at my place?’ or a restaurant or bar or another big yard,” Terveer said. “I’d like to spread the word of this game to everyone we can.”