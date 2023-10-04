Morrison’s Emmanuel Church hosts gospel concert Oct. 15

MORRISON – Emmanuel Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, welcomes Daniel Ball for an inspirational concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, in the church sanctuary. He will be joined by the Sanctuary Choir of Emmanuel Church.

Ball is an accomplished vocalist who gained recognition as the lead singer of the acclaimed Ball Brothers for over 18 years. The Ball Brothers retired from touring in July 2023. With a deep passion for music and ministry, he is embarking on a solo career to captivate hearts and minds alike. His forthcoming debut single, along with a full project to follow, signifies a new chapter in his musical journey.

In addition to singing, Ball is an actor and has appeared in several TV. shows and movies, including “Pardoned By Grace”, a faith-based film that currently sits at the top of the PureFlix viewing charts. In 2024, he will begin work on a new faith-based film as well as some other projects for television.

All are welcome to the concert. No tickets are needed. There will be a free-will offering.