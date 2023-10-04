Dixon council purchases new police car, will sell old electronics

DIXON – The Dixon City Council on Monday night OK’d the purchase of a Chevrolet Tahoe for the Dixon Police Department.

The vehicle will be purchased from Karl Chevrolet, of Ankeny, Iowa, at a cost of $42,995. This is the fifth and final planned vehicle purchase in a plan to replace older vehicles in the police department’s fleet.

The City Council also forwarded to the city’s Plan Commission and Zoning Board a petition from Community State Bank of Rock Falls for a requested review and approval of a preliminary subdivision plat for property at 1700 S. Galena Ave. The bank’s proposal is to subdivide the existing 4.561-acre parcel into two parcels with a private drive separating the two parcels. The new parcel sizes will be 1.769 acres and 2.792 acres.

The proposed private drive would access Walton Drive on the north side and align with the existing private drive to the north. Along the south, the drive would access Plaza Drive, according to documents provided to the council.

The existing building would be demolished and the site cleared for new development. Each parcel when developed would connect to utility services provided at the lot perimeter, according to the proposal. Storm water detention would be the responsibility of each parcel individually.

The current zoning district is B2 General Business District, which would remain and no variances or special use permits are being requested at this time.

The council did not discuss the proposal, only voting to send it to the Plan Commission and Zoning Board for further study.

The City Council also approved putting up for sale electronic equipment that is damaged or broken. The list includes:

One HP Procurve Network Switch

One Axis P5512-E Network Camera

One Axis P1343 Network Camera

One Asus PB278Q Monitor

One Dell P2179H Monitor

One Viewsonic VM730M-2 Monitor

One Apple Airport Express

One Apple TV 3rd generation

Two Mitel 5360 Network Phones

Three Apple iPhones - SE 2020

Two Apple iPhone 11s

One Apple iMac 2015

One Apple MacBook Air 2018

The items will be offered for sale to employees at fair market value based on online pricing from buy-back sites. Any items unsold to employees will be sold to an online buy-back site or disposed.