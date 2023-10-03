Dixon road projects to see fall completion dates

DIXON – The Dixon City Council on Monday night heard an update on road projects underway in the city, with work expected to be finished before the snow flies.

Assistant City Manager Matt Heckman told the council that work is continuing on ITEP (Illinois Transportation Enhancement Project) that creates a bike path west of the Peoria Avenue bridge that will extend into Dement Town along the elevated railway. The path is to then head south to the intersection of West Seventh Street and Depot Avenue.

“Work is continuing primarily on the bridge support structure,” Heckman said. “There is a boardwalk/bridge that’s going to lead up from ground level up to the elevated railway. We do have an updated completion date of mid-November. So the contractor is still plowing along and we hope to be substantially complete before the snow flies.”

The city has been awarded $3.5 million in ITEP grant funding to pay for the project, the third phase in the city’s riverfront master plan. Construction began this spring and is scheduled to be substantially complete by late fall, said Heckman, who also is Dixon’s public works director. The fourth phase is known as Project Rock, for which Dixon won a $12 million federal transportation grant to build a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River and add more trail.

Heckman on Monday night also told the council that road work at Division and Fargo streets is complete.

“Happy to report that everybody seems to be pretty excited about that; it turned out really well,” he said. “It’s a little dusty and a little messy during construction but we’ve come out on the other side in a good place.”

Concrete work as well as milling and pulverizing old road surfaces for general maintenance resurfacing also is underway. A late October completion date is predicted, Heckman said.

“As a byproduct of the Division and Fargo street project, we are going to be milling and doing some catch basin repair work along South Galena there where that one lane in particular is really rough in the neighborhood of the Division and South Galena intersection, so it should provide some relief to the motorists and the homeowners that live along there, should be less banging and crashing,” Heckman said.

“We hope to have that done right around Halloween, somewhere in there – should be a big improvement,” he said.