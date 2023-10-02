Elks chili cookoff raising funds for children’s care

DIXON – Dixon Elks Lodge No. 779 is hosting a chili cookoff Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, to raise funds for children’s programs.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Entry fee is $20 and contestants can enter the day of the cookoff.

Teams will be permitted to set up booths and equipment at 7 a.m., with competition cooking to start at 8 a.m. Spectator sampling starts at 11 a.m. and sample collection begins at noon. Each team will cook a minimum of eight gallons of chili. Teams can put together a theme for competing.

The first-place winner will receive $100; $75 goes to the second-place winner, $50 to third place and $20 to fourth place.

Plaques will be awarded for first, second and third places, and there will be people’s choice and showmanship/best theme awards.

The gate fee is $5 per person. Children 5 and younger get in free. Entertainment will be provided by Rusty Loomiss, and there will be children’s activities and a 50/50 raffle.

The event is open to the public. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside. For more information, call the Lodge at 815-288-3557 or Tina at 815-973-6691.

Cook-off proceeds will go to the Lee County Elks Children’s Care Corporation. According to the Elks’ website, the Elks of Illinois over 85 years ago recognized the special needs of physically challenged children. During the early years, much of the work consisted of helping children injured in accidents and suffering from polio. As times progressed and medical treatments were developed for many children’s diseases, the focus of the program evolved to meet new needs and challenges.

The Illinois Elks Children’s Care Program has dedicated itself to helping children and parents cope with medical problems today, striving to provide the needed services, treatments and equipment. Many cases are very complex, and require custom-designed braces, wheelchairs and treatment programs, the website states. Others may simply be the provision of corrective shoes or physical/occupational therapy services for three to six months.

In addition to direct assistance for children, the Illinois Elks became aware of the growing need for physical therapists to help children with disabilities. Since 1970, the program has provided financial aid to college students in the physical therapy field. In 1992, this scholarship program was expanded to include the field of occupational therapy. The intervening years have seen the program grow from two applicants in 1970 to over 250 applicants in recent years. Over 140 students now receive assistance each year.

To learn more, go to https://illinoiselks.org/childrens-care-corporation/.