Sorensen hosts town hall, explains shutdown vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Leading up to a vote Saturday that averted a government shutdown, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Illinois, hosted a telephone town hall Thursday night with residents of central and northwestern Illinois in which he explained what a government shutdown would mean.

During the call, he heard from constituents directly and discussed issues of importance to communities in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, including the looming government shutdown, according to a news release issued by Sorensen.

According to the release, about 4,000 constituents attended the meeting. The 17th District includes Whiteside County.

The threat of a federal government shutdown ended late Saturday after Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep federal agencies open until Nov. 17. The bill passed only hours before the midnight deadline. The package was approved by the House 335-91, with most Republicans and almost all Democrats supporting it. Senate passage came by an 88-9 vote.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, who represents the 16th District that includes Lee County, voted against the measure.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.