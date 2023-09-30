Lincoln Highway interest meeting planned for Oct. 12

FRANKLIN GROVE – A Lincoln Highway interest meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the historic Lincoln Building at 136 N. Elm St. in Franklin Grove.

Anyone who likes history, driving trips and/or antique cars is welcome to attend.

Information will be provided about Lincoln Highway, along with upcoming events and driving tours organized by the Lincoln Highway Association.

Also, a self-guided driving tour of Lincoln Highway in Illinois with a focus on scenic fall colors is available to everyone. The driving trip links Lincoln Highway to a large loop across northern Illinois.

This family-friendly driving trip connects Lincoln Highway, U.S. Grant Memorial Highway, Great River Road and Route 31 along the Fox River.

Anyone who loves fall colors, history and driving two-lane roads should enjoy the trip. The self-guided driving tour highlights parks and forest preserves along the way, and there is a side trip on the Stagecoach Trail.

Visit illinoislincolnhighwayassociation.org/meetings-events to find driving directions. For information, email illinoislincolnhighwayassoc@gmail.com or call or text 815-751-2887.