Three Whiteside law enforcement agencies announce trick-or-treat hours

Three Whiteside County police agencies are encouraging all ghosts, goblins, zombies and other Halloween characters to visit only homes with their porch lights illuminated when they trick or treat from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Rock Falls Police Chief Dave Pilgrim, Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker issued a joint news release announcing the hours along with tips for kids and parents.

Parents are encouraged to accompany their children when they trick or treat and to know their children’s planned route. They also urge parents to accompany younger children and when driving, be cautious due to the increase in pedestrian traffic on city streets.

Tips for kids are:

• Wear costumes that are the proper length to prevent tripping hazards; add reflective material for improved visibility.

• Make sure masks fit properly to allow the person wearing it to see their surroundings.

• Go out during daylight hours; bring a flashlight after dark.

• Watch out for traffic.

• Only accept wrapped or sealed candy, and examine the candy before eating it.

“If anything looks suspicious, don’t eat it. If you discover anything suspicious or potentially dangerous, please report it to the police,” police said in the release. “Your safety is our concern. Have a safe and happy Halloween.”