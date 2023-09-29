Rock Falls teen shot, suffers life-threatening wound, chief says

ROCK FALLS – A 16-year-old Rock Falls boy is being treated for life-threatening wounds after being shot once in the chest around 7:30 Thursday night in the 200 block of East 10th Street, Chief Dave Pilgrim said.
At this early stage of the investigation, the scene still is active, and police are interviewing witnesses to the shooting but do not have a motive or a suspect in custody, Pilgrim said.
It appears the boy was shot once with a handgun. He was taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling, then about an hour later he was flown to an out-of-town hospital, possibly in Peoria, he said.
More information likely will be available Friday.