SVCC offers community trip to ‘Beetlejuice: the Musical’

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s Community Education department invites the public to travel to Chicago for the opening night of Beetlejuice: the Musical on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of the Netherworld, it’s a touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

The ticket price of $89 includes a ticket for the show, bus transportation and snacks. The show is at 7:30 p.m. opening night and the tickets are located in the balcony. Travelers will have time to shop and/or eat dinner in Chicago on their own. The trip is limited to 42 participants, ages 12 and older.

The bus will depart the SVCC north parking lot promptly at 2:30 p.m., arriving in Chicago around 5:15 p.m. depending on traffic. The bus will depart Chicago after the show around 10:45 p.m. and will arrive back at SVCC at 1 a.m.

For more information or to register, visit svcc.edu/trips or call 815-835-6212.