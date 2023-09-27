Portion of Science Ridge Road closed for resurfacing work

STERLING – Through traffic will not be allowed on Science Ridge Road between Sixth and 16th avenues because a culvert patch will be resurfaced, beginning about 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

However, there will be a marked detour through the Windsor Subdivision using Seventh Avenue, East 35th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Science Ridge Road should be reopened by noon Friday, Sept. 29.

The closure is necessary because removing 5 inches of gravel from the temporary patch will create unsafe driving conditions, Sterling Township Road Supervisor Kurt Glazier said in a news release.