Congressman to host town hall for 17th District residents

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., will host a town hall with residents of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on Thursday, Sept. 28, to discuss issues of importance to Illinois families.

To meet the needs of constituents in the district’s 14 counties, the town hall will be hosted via phone and a recording of the event will be made available afterward.

The town hall will feature special guest Luis Rivas Jr., president of the Illinois States Association of Letter Carriers, who will join to discuss the impact of a possible government shutdown on federal employees in the region.

The town hall will be from 6:30–7:30 p.m. To participate, constituents can call 833-380-0743 at any point during the event.