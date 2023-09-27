75 volunteers participate in United Way of Lee County Day of Caring

DIXON – The United Way Day of Caring took place Saturday, Sept. 23, with 75 volunteers assisting with projects.

Day of Caring celebrates volunteerism throughout Lee County by bringing together teams from local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and families to complete projects and make a significant impact on the nonprofit community. This year, the Day of Caring event had 75 volunteers from 14 organizations join to tackle projects in Lee County.

The group was able to help at 12 sites completing a variety of projects. The group was able to provide service to Dixon PADS, Dixon Public Library, Rock River Hospice, Lee County Council on Aging, Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Lincoln School, cleanup at the riverfront, roadside cleanup with Dixon Kiwanis, YWCA, Angel Treasures and Goodfellows.

“Day of Caring is an annual event that United Way holds to come together as a community to give back and encourage volunteerism,” said Ashley Richter, executive director at United Way of Lee County. “It was so great to be able to see the large group of people that gave their time on a Saturday morning to volunteer in the community.”

For information, call United Way of Lee County at 815-284-3339 or email Richter at arichter@uwleeco.org.