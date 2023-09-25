Morrison adult homecoming dance slated for Sept. 30

MORRISON - It’s time for a throwback!

The Morrison Schools Foundation is hosting the Decades Rewind Adult Homecoming at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds.

Guests will celebrate the fashions of the past with thrifted outfits in the styles of their own homecoming days. Prizes will be given to the best-dressed. In addition to the prize of being known as most stylish, two lucky people have the chance to be voted as this year’s homecoming king and queen.

Guests will join the dance with this year’s musical accompaniment, sponsored by Farmer’s National Bank. The band 30 West will provide music starting at 8 p.m. This day marks an important milestone for the group. The dance will be 30 West singer Nick Bonneur’s last day with the band, so stop by to see his last performance.

Advance registration for the Homecoming Dance through Monday, Sept. 25, is $20 per person and $30 for a couple. Late registration will cost $25 per person and $40 per couple. Those interested in attending can register at www.morrisonschoolsfoundation.org or on the foundation Facebook event page.

The dance begins with a nostalgic dinner. Guests will be served food that harkens back to their high school days, such as chili, rectangular pizza, corn, cinnamon rolls and Butterfinger bars. A special addition that might not be familiar to the schoolyard is the replacement of milk cartons with spirits, but such are the perks of an adult homecoming dance.

The dance also will serve an important purpose for the future. The Morrison Schools Foundation looks forward to awarding teachers with minigrants during the spring that allow them to purchase special curriculum tools and supplies for the school year. In the 2022-23 school year, 12 grants were awarded in the first and third quarters.