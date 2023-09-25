Lumberjack Show is Oct. 7 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism and Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market are bringing back the Lumberjack Show & Beard Contest for the third year.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls.

Lumberjack shows will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and last 30 minutes each. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy one or all three shows. There will be an interactive lumberjack kid’s camp from 1:30-2 p.m.

A new fun activity has been added for this year and that is the Saving Oceanika Escape Room Trailer. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your family and friends and work together to solve unique and challenging puzzles, discover clues and escape before time runs out to uncover the disappearance of a mermaid princess, named Oceanika.

A beard contest will be at 2 p.m. Register for the beard contest by calling Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106 or emailing travel@visitrockfalls.com . Local barbers will be the judges of this fun event.

Admission is $8 for 2 years and older, which includes the Lumberjack Shows, interactive lumberjack kid’s camp, Saving Oceanika Escape Room Trailer, and all the fun activities at Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market.