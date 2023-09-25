September 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Lumberjack Show is Oct. 7 in Rock Falls

Beard contest also planned; local barbers will judge

By Shaw Local News Network
Eleven men participated in the Rock Falls Tourism beard contest Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 during the Lumberjack show.

Eleven men participated in the Rock Falls Tourism beard contest Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 during the Lumberjack show. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism and Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market are bringing back the Lumberjack Show & Beard Contest for the third year.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls.

Lumberjack shows will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and last 30 minutes each. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy one or all three shows. There will be an interactive lumberjack kid’s camp from 1:30-2 p.m.

A new fun activity has been added for this year and that is the Saving Oceanika Escape Room Trailer. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your family and friends and work together to solve unique and challenging puzzles, discover clues and escape before time runs out to uncover the disappearance of a mermaid princess, named Oceanika.

A beard contest will be at 2 p.m. Register for the beard contest by calling Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106 or emailing travel@visitrockfalls.com. Local barbers will be the judges of this fun event.

Admission is $8 for 2 years and older, which includes the Lumberjack Shows, interactive lumberjack kid’s camp, Saving Oceanika Escape Room Trailer, and all the fun activities at Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market.

For more information, call Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or email her at director@visitrockfalls.co

Rock FallsEntertainment
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois