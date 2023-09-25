Goodwill to host job, resource fair in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is hosting a job and resource fair Saturday, Oct. 7, at the American Legion Post in Rock Falls.

The event will be open to the public from noon to 1:30 p.m., with special access from 11 a.m. to noon for veterans and individuals with disabilities. The legion is located at 902 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Individuals will have access to more than 20 local employers that are currently hiring. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

“Goodwill is so thankful for our community,” said Elisabeth Henson, Goodwill’s veteran employment readiness specialist. “We want to make sure that our area veterans and everyone in the Sauk Valley community have access to job opportunities and the services they need.”

Many area job resources will be available to attendees, such as Goodwill’s virtual reality headsets for job seekers to explore various careers, and representatives from Goodwill’s Supported Employment Program and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

All attendees are eligible to enter a raffle for a chance to win many gift baskets.

For information about Goodwill’s job and resource fair, call 815-290-0987