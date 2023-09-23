Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Tess L. Burns Minda, also Burns, to Mitchel B. and Danelle J. Baar, 10060 Black Road, Fenton, $165,000.

Randy L. Kurfiss, Judy A. Null and Brian W. and Carrie L. Hackbarth to Raymond A. Bernal, 503 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $50,000.

Patrick Prince to Richard Kendall Wood, 1410 11th Ave., Sterling, $67,000.

John R. and Anne E. Steiner Family Trust to Luz Fernandez, 2402 Merrill St., Sterling, $119,900.

Willis C. Simpson Estate, Susan Martin, and Phyllis, Terry, Robert, Michael, Ronald, and Richard Simpson to Larry E. Johnson, 1109 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Jason D. Banks Family Trust, 17058 Crosby Road, Morrison, $175,000.

Ruthe Ellen Stern to Joseph P. McDonald, 314 E. Fourth St., Rock Falls, $36,000.

Michael V. and Julie A. Nardi Allen to Aaron and Tonya Anderson, 12825 Cross Creek Court, Morrison, $555,000.

Michael L. and Betty R. Reed to Emma L. Youngquist, 2106 Canal St., Rock Falls, $78,000.

Dawson L. Williams to Tommy and Terri Lewis, 17 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $229,500.

Mary K. Harris to Jeffrey Zajicek and Michael Easley, 1304 14th Ave., Fulton, $47,500.

Todd Batten to Kacey M. Batten, 103 Ross St., Tampico, $100,000.

Michael L. and Jessica Vankampen to 504 17th Avenue LLC, 504 17th Ave., Fulton, $133,000.

Lloyd McKenna Jr. Estate to Haele R. Young, 25270 Indian Ridge Road, Sterling, $128,000.

Joyce A. Temple to Laura L. Tichler, Kenneth J. Temple Jr. and Kimberly S. Edwards, 1004 Suncrest Drive, Fulton, $0.

Kala Sue Karrow and Jonathon Warren Heins to Isaac R. Pond, 803 Ave D, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Richard E. Hoff and Sophia Gonzalez to Kyle Fairchild, 1104 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $82,400.

Eunice A. Frank to Timothy H. Kendrick, 1010 Ave. K, Sterling, $35,000.

Dwayne E. Wetzell to Tyrone Johnson, 1510 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $28,500.

Merlin M. and Donna L. Bachman to Ross D. Thuente, 1723 North St., Sterling, $75,000.

Quit claim deeds

Margaret Ramage to Anthony J. Kendall, 401 N. Main St. and 101 E. Fourth St., Tampico, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rock River Housing Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Maria G. Gonzalez, 412 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $143,000.

Barbara J. Kunde Trust to Trevor Glenn, 1207 13th Ave., Sterling, $129,000.

Executors deed

Barbara A. Wright Estate to Bryan T. and Angela C. Kamper, 926 16th Ave., Fulton, $75,000.

Deed

B. Cecil Young Estate to Champion Chisel Works Inc., 707 E. 18th St., Rock Falls (Elevator Construction Co.), $300,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Dan J. and Christine M. Grennan to Hetler Farms LLC, one parcel of farmland in Dixon Township, $0.

Hetler Farms LLC to Dan J. and Christine M. Grennan, one parcel of farmland in Dixon Township, $0.

Kenneth D. and Sheri J. Diehl to Sherry L. Hoyle, 523 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $55,000.

Larry A. and Mary E. Berkenpas to Jeffrey E. and Taylor Helfrich, 523 Karen Court, Dixon, $424,300.

Amador Carrazco to MCERD LLC, block 2. lot 138, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,500.

Wojciech and Ewa Chowaniec to Krzysztof Truchel, block 11, lot 191, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Robert C. and Barbara E. Holub Eaman to Michael John Klaus, block 10. lot 106, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

Donna Fanos and Dawn Bruscemi to Edmund H. Brunke, block 5. lot 150, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $26,500.

Phillip E. and Rosalie F. Simpson to Carrie A. and William R. Scalfaro II, block 4. lot 87, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,500.

Octavio and Ana Ochoa to Heather L. Zachary, block 2, lots 141-142, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,500.

Miriam Cruz, also Melton, to Yosenia V. Noriega and Juan M. Gutierrez, block 25, lots 13-14, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Michael E. and Monica L. Rasmussen to Christopher Solorzano and Christine A. Brewer, 695 Shadow Wood Drive, Dixon, $310,000.

Karey and Jason Kastner to Nathan C. Bradford and Brittani D. Head, 1003 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $175,000.

Jeffrey S. Rugh to Joshua and Debra Davidson, 2086 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $330,000.

Dianna L. Newcomer to Barbara Coss, 527 Depot Ave., Dixon (Dianna’s Doggie Depot), $25,000.

Andrew J. VanOosten to Christopher H. Wilkinson, 1932 Philip Drive, Dixon, $210,000.

Thomas and Joan Roth to Lauren E. Roth, 611 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $165,000.

Ronald R. and Sandra K. Reinhold to Robert Gardner, 1707 W. Third St., Dixon, $76,000.

Coty M. and Scott McGinn to James and Jodie Mills, 2232 Pine Bluff Drive, Dixon, $285,000.

HTIMS LP and Waterfront Holdings Inc. to SCK Enterprises LLC, 863 Raynor Road, Dixon (Addison Precision Products Inc./Sauk Valley Machining), $145,000.

Hummel Family Farms LLC to Dixon Dental Real Estate LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $60,000.

Patrick M. and Patricia M. Phelan to Jane Landreth, 786 Evelynn Rose Lane, Dixon, $275,000.

Jamison Burke to William Spanos, 614 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $155,000.

Quit claim deed

Nicole M. Ohlendorf to Douglas J. and Brenda L. McLaughlin, 333 N. Jones Ave., Amboy, $32,000.

Trustees deeds

Richard A. Hummel Revocable Trust, Richard A. Hummel, trustee, Larry C. Hummel Revocable Trust, Larry C. Hummel, trustee and Wayne R. Hummel Trust, Wayne R. Hummel, trustee, to Dixon Dental Real Estate LLC, one parcel in South Dixon, Township, $60,000.

DBMZ Trust No. 201, David M. Baker, trustee, to Michael G. and Kendra L. Vogel, block 5, lot 375, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

Robert A. Dewey II trust, Robert A. Dewey II, trustee, to Demi Elizabeth Becker, 42 E. Provost St., Amboy, $172,000.

Scott J. McGinn Trust, Scott J. McGinn, trustee, to James and Jodi Mills, 2232 Pine Bluff Drive, Dixon, $0.

Susan L. McCoy Family Trust No. 2010, Susan L. McCoy, trustee, to Richard F. and Julie M. Tunk, 174 Kilgore Road, Dixon, $267,000.

Executors deed

Sabra Rieck to Charlene and Timothy Ruppert, 1208 Adelheid St., Dixon, $165,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff, John K. Sandusky Jr., and Crystal D. Brown, also Holland, to Community State Bank of Rock Falls - Dixon, 1016 W. Third St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Keith M. Kilker and Kinga Hibbs to Marie Jae Clark, 12043 W. Pitt Road, Forreston, $78,000.

Nicholas Peter and Carlen Marie Yianibas to Corey and Victoria Rau, 4441 E. Open View Drive, Byron, $390,000.

Glenn S. and Tina L. Ree to Jacob Aa and Melissa A. Ferrell, 14 N. Prospect Court, Stillman Valley, $225,000.

Jacob Aa and Melissa A. Ferrell to Heather Henderson and Erik E. and Dawn H. Meyer, 100 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $163,500.

Linda Bierman to Shane M. and Jennifer M. Shepeck, 3872 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, $244,000.

Sonja A. McCullough to Alta Bush, 904 W. Eighth St., Rochelle, $185,000.

Christina L. Cardott to David, Marta and Emma Louise Busken, 108 Windward Lane, Rochelle, $232,000.

Quit claim deeds

Carlos and Gloria Delatorre to Cecilia Peterson, 510 S. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Matthew Gerrard to Down Range Properties LLC, 301 Cherry Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Ralph S. White III to Alejandro David Lopez, 148 S. Washington St., Rochelle, $16,000.

Norman R. Kilker to Keith M. Kilker and Kinga Hibbs, 12043 W. Pitt Road, Forreston, $0.

Swen R. Norris to Christina D. Williams, also Norris, 318 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $0.

The late Steven E. Grobe by heirs to Ronald E. and Stephanie K. Grobe, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $0.

The late Steven E. and Debra K. Grobe by heirs to Ronald E. and Stephanie K. Grobe, 804 W. Dixon St., Polo, $0.

Edna J. Smith to Ralph A. and Kathy A. Long, 303 W. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

Warren G. and Carol A. Reckmeyer Trust 1005, Carol A. Reckmeyer, trustee, to William Logan Sanchez, 316 E. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $189,500.

Harry Poggioli Jr. Living Trust, Marletta Sue Poggioli, trustee, to Jakob R. Schultz, 201 E. First St., Leaf River, $75,000.

Deed in trust

Pamela J. Bublitz to JC Declaration Trust, 220 S. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office