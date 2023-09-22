Sterling’s Northland Mall is the site for 2023 Senior Showcase Oct. 3

STERLING – The 2023 Senior Showcase is coming to the Northland Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3.

Presented by Sauk Valley Media, the event is a local event for those “50 and Better.” More than 45 merchant displays from businesses throughout the Sauk Valley area will be on site and will include information on health care providers, caregivers, retirement planning, insurance coverage, long-term care, and many other subjects of interest to the growing market of consumers 50 years and older.

“This will be the 24th year for this great event and it just seems to get bigger and better each year,” said Kelly Null of Sauk Valley Media in Dixon. “The vendors at this show are prepared to answer any questions on senior living, retirement, healthcare and so much more. The over 50 crowd loves this event and return year after year to gain knowledge of new companies and products designed just for them.”

The Senior Showcase is free and open to the public.

“Make plans to attend this event and visit face-to-face with exhibitors that can answer your questions about senior issues,” said Null.

This event is sponsored by Sauk Valley Media, CGH Medical Center, KSB Hospital and Gaffey Home Nursing & Hospice.