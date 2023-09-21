September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Flag retirement ceremony is Sunday in Morrison

By Shaw Local News Network
Morrison American Legion Post 328 will conduct its annual Retirement Flag Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, 150 E. High Street. Morrison American Legion commander Larry Zuidema (left) and senior vice commander Dennis VanZuiden, drape a retired flag over 597 others during the 2022 ceremony in Morrison. Flags will be accepted on the day of the ceremony as long as they are received before the service. Everyone is invited to attend the short but impressive ceremony. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

Morrison American Legion Post 328 will conduct its annual flag retirement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, 150 E. High Street. Morrison American Legion commander Larry Zuidema (left) and senior vice commander Dennis VanZuiden, drape a retired flag over 597 others during the 2022 ceremony in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal)

MORRISON – The Morrison American Legion will conduct its annual flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 24, when the Legion’s members will burn retired flags in a respectful manner.

Flags are accepted on the day of the ceremony, as long as they are received in time to not disrupt the ceremony that starts at 12:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be held just west of the Veterans Memorial Park in Grove Hill Cemetery. If utilizing a GPS device, enter 520 N. Genesee St., Morrison, and the ceremony will be north of that.

The ceremony is open to the public. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

MorrisonVeterans
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois