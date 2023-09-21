Flag retirement ceremony is Sunday in Morrison

MORRISON – The Morrison American Legion will conduct its annual flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 24, when the Legion’s members will burn retired flags in a respectful manner.

Flags are accepted on the day of the ceremony, as long as they are received in time to not disrupt the ceremony that starts at 12:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be held just west of the Veterans Memorial Park in Grove Hill Cemetery. If utilizing a GPS device, enter 520 N. Genesee St., Morrison, and the ceremony will be north of that.

The ceremony is open to the public. Lawn chairs are encouraged.