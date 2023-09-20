Roundabout under construction in Sterling

Construction on a roundabout located at state Route 40 and Science Ridge north of Sterling is progressing Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The intersection was deemed one of the most unsafe in the area during a recent study. The roundabout, which is being built to slow down traffic and make the intersection safer, will have a 14-foot-wide circulating single lane. The center of the roundabout and long splitter islands will deflect entering vehicles.A posted detour will direct traffic to use Freeport and Milledgeville roads. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.The the $3.2 million project should be finished around the end of October.

