Energy issues to be topic at Whiteside Forum Sept. 24 in Morrison

MORRISON – The Whiteside Forum will begin its 2023-24 season with Wolf Koch speaking to Energy Today 2023 – Facts & Fiction at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library in Morrison, 307 S. Madison St. There is no charge to attend.

In 1977, the U.S. Department of Energy was created and charged with managing U.S. energy interests. Since that time we have experienced oil and natural gas shortages and surpluses, large fluctuations in energy prices, the emergence of new energy sources, and the birth of biofuels, photovoltaic and wind generation industries.

The presentation will focus on today’s issues with transportation fuels usage, pricing and outlook, covering changing mandates, materials compatibility problems with biofuels and review the ever changing landscape of electric alternatives.

According to a news release, Koch has been providing presentations and seminars on energy topics for over two decades.

“His experience in the energy industries spans more than 45 years, starting with petrochemicals process development, moving to corporate strategic planning at a major oil company, managing process development and strategic planning for alternative fuels, including processes for generating liquids from coal and natural gas. Dr. Koch founded Technology Resources International, Inc. in 1995,” according to the release.

For more information about the Whiteside Forum or this event, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com, text 815-718-5347, or check out Whiteside Forum on Facebook.