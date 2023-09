Sterling friends and family rolled out the red carpet Sunday, Sept. 17, for one of their most beloved, Merlin Kropf.

Known citywide, Merlin once ran from business to business to visit many people in the city. An accident in 2006 left him less mobile, but the spirit and charm never left.

Rita Miller, Merlin’s sister, organized a surprise party at Champs so his many friends could celebrate with him for his 70th birthday.