Morrison commits to new public works location

MORRISON – After several years of debate and research – including drawing up plans for a new $3 million facility – the Morrison City Council on Monday agreed to spend $800,000 for a 3.67-acre parcel of land and four existing buildings to house its Public Works Department.

The council met in executive session Monday to discuss the purchase, then afterward voted to purchase property that now houses Hunter’s Body Shop and Auto Parts, Morrison City Administrator Brian Melton said. The city will close on the property at 15947 Lincoln Road on Oct. 1.

Currently, the public works department, which years ago had a now-demolished facility at Water Works Park and later moved to the also-now-demolished General Electric plant, is operating out of locations scattered throughout town.

“Right now we don’t have much to work out of,” Melton said.

The council began actively talking about a new facility as far back as 2019, coming after construction of a new wastewater treatment plant concluded in 2017, Melton said. Several locations were discussed and $40,000 was invested to draw up plans for a new 16,000-square-foot facility. The plan stalled after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and material expenses escalated, almost doubling the cost, he said.

When Hunter’s owner Bruce Hunter Jr. made a decision to scale back his business and head toward retirement, the time was right to consider that property, Melton said, adding discussion about the Hunter property started soon after Melton was appointed city administrator in October 2022.

“Hunter’s came along and it was like a dream come true, really,” Melton said.

The city will use Hunter’s estimated 13,000-square-foot-building for its Public Works operations. The remaining three buildings, which total about 11,000 square feet altogether, are cold storage buildings, he said. The city will spend up to $100,000 on renovations that will include Americans With Disability Act-compliance costs, outside work and creating space for training. The city will pay the entire cost from money already set aside in its capital fund.

He said the department will move onto the property right after the purchase is finalized and work will be completed while city workers occupy the space.

While excited about the purchase, Melton calls it bittersweet because it marks the conclusion of Hunter’s operating a business there for so many years.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this is kind of a bittersweet move for the city, because while we’re gaining a facility for the city we are also losing a staple business to the Morrison community because Hunter’s has been out there 50-plus years. We certainly recognize what they’ve contributed to this community,” Melton said. “We don’t do this easily, because we certainly respect and recognize what they’ve done for our community as well.”