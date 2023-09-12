Morrison council debates intersection options

MORRISON – The Morrison City Council on Monday began discussions about how the city should upgrade the Genesee Street/U.S. 30 intersection and whether that should include stoplight removal, turning two blocks of North Genesee Street into one-ways or possibly closing the 200 block of North Genesee altogether.

The possible closure of the 200 block surfaced during public comment at the past couple City Council meetings, leading to Monday night’s council discussion that included individual comments from each council member at the request of Morrison Mayor Scott Vandermyde about what should happen at the intersection.

Vandermyde is an elder, treasurer and organist at First Presbyterian Church, which sits on the northeast corner of the intersection.

“I spend a lot of time in that building. I’m sick and tired of hearing large and small trucks idling and motorcycles revving at a stoplight that does nothing but impede traffic flow,” he said. “The church is the only active business or organization on that corner.”

Currently the intersection’s sidewalks are crumbling, curbs are limited or nonexistent and catch basins in need of repair are causing stormwater to collect on the street, according to city documents. The stoplights were put in place by the Illinois Department of Transportation sometime in the 1970s. The last work on the intersection’s stoplights was done in 1985 and are the city’s responsibility to maintain. Because of the age of the signals, the cost of maintenance and poor signal timing, the council has talked about what could be done at the intersection. IDOT currently has no plan of action to upgrade the intersection, according to city documents. The stoplight and infrastructure work are linkd to each other because while separate projects, it makes sense to address the stoplight if other work will be done there, council members said.

Options the city is considering include doing nothing and imploring IDOT to improve the intersection and U.S. 30 throughout the city; having the city complete work at the intersection to include limited sidewalk repairs, catch basin work and painting signal poles; or having the city do extensive sidewalk, curb and stormwater drainage work and paint poles. In this scenario, the city could decide whether to replace the intersection’s traffic signals or possibly remove them altogether.

If the stoplights are removed, IDOT will not allow motorists to turn from Genesee onto the highway or cross Route 30 because of a poor line of sight. That will leave a few choices for the council to make. One option would be to make the 200 block of Genesee a southbound one-way street from Route 30 to Main Street and make the 300 block of Genesee a northbound one-way street from Route 30 to Knox Street That would prevent motorists from turning east or west onto Route 30 or crossing the intersection.

Another option is to close the 200 block of North Genesee to traffic and make Genesee north of U.S. 30 a one-way street to Knox Street or as far north as High Street, near Northside Elementary School. The 200 block of Genesee Street then possibly could be be developed into a park or place for downtown events. The city early last month already had received five pages with the names of petitioners against the street’s closure, city officials said.

Agreeing with Vandermyde, City Administrator Brian Melton and Police Chief Pedro Valladares both said they support removal of the stoplight, with Melton calling the intersection “junk”. Valladares said removing the light would move traffic along U.S. 30 more efficiently and would eliminate vehicles from stopping, causing traffic backups and potential rear-end collisions.

However, not all council members agreed with their line of thought.

“I understand the pros and cons of this proposal,” said City Councilwoman Sidonna Mahaffey. “I do think that we need to be very careful about making it about the City of Morrison and not simply the Presbyterian Church. Because that’s the feedback from the community. Although my personal opinion is that it is a landmark and as a city we have some responsibility to preserve that landmark. That being said, people on both sides of the fence point out very good issues. I do have concerns about thoroughfares and access of walkways as well as driveablity.”

She was concerned about closing a block of street that leads into the downtown and carries drivers from U.S. 30 to one of the city’s four railroad crossings.

Councilman Gregory Kruse advocated for work to drain water that collects in the intersection in front of the church.

Councilmen Harvey Zuidema and Matthew Tichler joined with city officials in agreeing the stoplight should come out, while Councilman Todd Schlegel said he feared removing the light or touching the intersection before the state gives approval could cause IDOT to become heavier handed in the work going on there. Councilman Vernon Tervelt advocated removing the lights, putting in a pedestrian crosswalk and stop signs, repairing the intersection and allowing vehicles to make right turns onto U.S. 30 from Genesee, something Melton said the state would not agree to do.

“We need to take the lights out,” Zuidema said, calling the lights obsolete and pathetic. “Whatever we have to do after that, I’m not sure but if we have to close block 200, I am for it.”

Councilmen Kevin Bruckner Jr. said the sidewalks, curbs and catch basins all need to be improved. He said putting in a pedestrian light would be beneficial.

“The intersection needs attention, that’s for sure,” he said.

Councilman Josh West said the intersection needs to be repaired, but he would rather the light be replaced. He said the extra cost would be worth it because residents have been signing petitions about the issue. That led council members to wonder aloud whether the petitioners were against removing the light or closing the 200 block of North Genesee Street.

A 2015 estimate to replace the traffic signals came in at $167,000; removal would cost $10,000, according to a June 2023 estimate. Sidewalk, curb and catch basin improvements would cost an estimated $45,000, according to the June 2023 estimate.

The council took no action. Mahaffey said she would like the city to host a public forum to get residents’ input.

In other action, the council approved: