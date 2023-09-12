Dinges Fire Co. of Amboy expands into three more states

AMBOY – Dinges Fire Co., a family-owned fire equipment and apparatus distribution business based in the Lee County village of about 2,500 in Amboy, has expanded its reach, bringing the total to 10 Midwestern states that the 22-year-old company serves.

Dinges now represents LION Protective Clothing and Training Products and more than 200 manufacturers in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, three states newly added to its portfolio, along with Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri and, of course, Illinois.

That means Dinges Fire Co.’s team of 120 people serves more than 1,000 customers, according to a news release announcing the expansion.

“[The] sky is the limit,” founder and CEO Nick Dinges said in the release. “We continue to evaluate opportunities as they arise as long as we can continue to perform exemplary customer service and attentiveness to our customers’ needs.”