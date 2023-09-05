Streets to be chipped, oiled in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Starting Wednesday through Thursday the following streets will be chipped and oiled, the City of Rock Falls posted on social media Tuesday.

“Please do not park on the street at the following locations,” the post said. “Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

Hudson Street - Fifth Avenue to dead end

Sixth Avenue - West 13th Street to West 14th Street

West 14th Street - 12th Avenue to 14th Avenue

Avenue C - East 10th Street to Centennial Park

Grace Avenue - West Second Street to West Fifth Street

Galt Avenue - West Fifth Street to West Seventh Street

West 15th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue

West 16th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue

West 17th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue

West 18th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue

Fourth Avenue - Route 30 to West 20th Street

Third Avenue - Route 30 to 20th Street

West 18th Street - Third Avenue to Lindy Avenue

Lindy Avenue - Route 30 to West 19th Street

Ninth Avenue - West 19th Street to Water Department

West 21st Street - 11th Avenue to 13th Avenue

Bennett Drive - 14th Avenue to dead end

West Sixth Street - Sixth Avenue to 11th Avenue

West Seventh Street - Fifth Avenue to 10th Avenue

West Eighth Street - Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

Allen Street - Dixon Avenue to East Fifth Street

Arland Street - Emmons to Martin Road