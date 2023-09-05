Streets to be chipped, oiled in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Starting Wednesday through Thursday the following streets will be chipped and oiled, the City of Rock Falls posted on social media Tuesday.
“Please do not park on the street at the following locations,” the post said. “Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”
Hudson Street - Fifth Avenue to dead end
Sixth Avenue - West 13th Street to West 14th Street
West 14th Street - 12th Avenue to 14th Avenue
Avenue C - East 10th Street to Centennial Park
Grace Avenue - West Second Street to West Fifth Street
Galt Avenue - West Fifth Street to West Seventh Street
West 15th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue
West 16th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue
West 17th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue
West 18th Street - 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue
Fourth Avenue - Route 30 to West 20th Street
Third Avenue - Route 30 to 20th Street
West 18th Street - Third Avenue to Lindy Avenue
Lindy Avenue - Route 30 to West 19th Street
Ninth Avenue - West 19th Street to Water Department
West 21st Street - 11th Avenue to 13th Avenue
Bennett Drive - 14th Avenue to dead end
West Sixth Street - Sixth Avenue to 11th Avenue
West Seventh Street - Fifth Avenue to 10th Avenue
West Eighth Street - Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue
Allen Street - Dixon Avenue to East Fifth Street
Arland Street - Emmons to Martin Road