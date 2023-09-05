Rock Falls Rotary, District 6420 donate to Sauk Valley Foodbank

ROCK FALLS – Sauk Valley Foodbank has received a $3,000 grant from Rock Falls Rotarians to support the purchase of the newest cooler to keep perishables from spoiling.

This cooler is 14 feet by 30 feet and accommodates 19 pallets of produce. Cost of the cooler was $73,000 in June 2023.

The distribution of food as of Aug. 26 had reached 15,214 families; the total number of families served in all of 2022 was 15,818.

Saturday morning giveaway is a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to noon. No identification is required. Clients must be in the parking lot by noon to receive food items.

Rock Falls Rotary wrote the matching grant with Rotary District 6420 to provide fresh produce through the food bank to those in need.