September 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Rock Falls Rotary, District 6420 donate to Sauk Valley Foodbank

By Shaw Local News Network
Pam Martinez, Executive Director of Sauk Valley Foodbank, center, accepts a check for $3,000 from Rock Falls Rotarians, Betty Clementz, grant chair, and Bob Sondgeroth, president, to support the purchase of the newest cooler to keep perishables from spoiling until distribution can take place.

Pam Martinez, executive director of Sauk Valley Foodbank, center, accepts a check for $3,000 from Rock Falls Rotarians Betty Clementz, grant chair, and Bob Sondgeroth, president, to support the purchase of the newest cooler to keep perishables from spoiling until distribution can take place. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Rotary)

ROCK FALLS – Sauk Valley Foodbank has received a $3,000 grant from Rock Falls Rotarians to support the purchase of the newest cooler to keep perishables from spoiling. 

This cooler is 14 feet by 30 feet and accommodates 19 pallets of produce. Cost of the cooler was $73,000 in June 2023.

The distribution of food as of Aug. 26 had reached 15,214 families; the total number of families served in all of 2022 was 15,818.

Saturday morning giveaway is a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to noon. No identification is required. Clients must be in the parking lot by noon to receive food items.

Rock Falls Rotary wrote the matching grant with Rotary District 6420 to provide fresh produce through the food bank to those in need.

SterlingRock FallsWhiteside CountyRotary
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois