ZOM-G 5K Fun Run for sudden cardiac arrest awareness is Sept. 16

DIXON - The five-year anniversary of Dixonite Greg Deatherage’s survival of sudden cardiac arrest is Sept 14. His family and friends are hosting a Zombie Fun Run to celebrate the milestone.

The Sept. 16 event is being held at the Dixon Meadows/Bike Path and is open to runners and walkers of all ages. The festivity is not only a celebration of survival but an effort to raise awareness of the sudden cardiac arrest phenomenon.

”Greg’s cardiac arrest was a traumatic event for our entire family,” said Tameka Deatherage, Greg’s daughter-in-law, creator of the Zom-G event. “I wanted to find a way to honor the incredible blessings and support we had during that crazy time and the magnificent outcome for our family and Greg’s survival. I’m a personal trainer so fitness is very important to me. What better way to honor Greg and these past five years with a fun, light-hearted celebration like a Zombie Fun Run?”

“Greg’s family mostly refers to him as ‘G’ – the Zom-G name was a ‘no-brainer,’” said Mary Mahan-Deatherage, Greg’s wife. “Our family has a unique, sometimes irreverent, sense of humor. Zombie jokes began almost immediately after we were sure Greg was a survivor. Our daughter, Evanne, is a special makeup effects artist. With the combination of Greg’s nickname, her artistry skills, and the 5k idea they mingled into the brainstorm of an event like no other in the Sauk Valley area.”

Sudden cardiac arrest is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It strikes people of all ages who may seem to be healthy, even children and teens. When SCA happens, the person collapses and doesn’t respond or breathe normally. They may gasp or shake as if having a seizure.

SCA leads to death in minutes if the person does not get help right away. Survival depends on people nearby calling 911, starting CPR, and using an AED, if available, as soon as possible.

SCA is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Approximately 356,000 people of all ages experience EMS-assessed out-of-hospital non-traumatic SCA each year and nine out of 10 victims die. When bystanders intervene immediately by giving CPR, survival rates double or triple.

When Greg collapsed after mowing his lawn on that September day, his son, Travis, immediately dialed 911 and began chest compressions. With the help of Dixon Fire Department paramedics, Greg was resuscitated after needing to be shocked three times to restart his heart.

“I didn’t think about what I was doing. It was pure instinct. I dialed 911, started chest compressions, and continued until the paramedics arrived,” said Travis Deatherage, Greg’s son. “I did it because he’s my dad and I knew he would do the same for me.”

The Zom-G 5k Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the end of North Washington Avenue at Meadows Park in Dixon. The Zom-G’s starting point is near the cemetery adjacent to the dog park.

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend as sudden cardiac arrest isn’t limited to a certain age. The walk/run will feature zombie characters attempting to steal flags from participant’s flag belts. If a participant finishes with even one flag intact, they will be awarded a Survivor patch, while those without any flags will be awarded an Infected patch.

”As scary as SCA is, we feel that educating the public about how to save a life is very important. Our aim is to create awareness while having fun. We’ll have educational materials, race refreshments and lots of zombies on hand,” said Mary Mahan-Deatherage.

To register for the Zom-G go to https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=314145.

The race costs $30 and includes a one-of-a-kind Zom-G T-shirt. Early registration includes a T-shirt up until Sept. 9. Day of registration is available, but T-shirts will be available for purchase on race day in limited supply.