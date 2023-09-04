Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Aug. 25 to Sept. 1

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Cynthia McCombs to Ronald O. Ukena, 1212 Third Ave., Sterling, $65,000.

Mark S. and Judith A. McGuire to ACBC Properties LLC, 606 Ave. C, Sterling, $91,000.

Kenneth D. Mager and Stephanie Brady to Gabriela Rodriguez, 1005 First Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

WPW Partners to Young Americas Foundation, 111-113 S. Main St., Tampico (Ronald Reagan Birthplace and Gift Shop), $0.

Sandra K. Shierry Estate, Cheryl Watts and Jamie Dieterle to Bryan and Cindy Peck, 20747 Moline Road, Lyndon, $155,000.

Robert C. and Kathleen G. Barsema to Kylee Schipper, 911 12th St., Fulton, $90,000.

Chad A. Milnes to Velvajane E. and Brian D. Gire, 506 E. Wall St., Morrison, $59,500.

Robert D. and Kelly A. Gosch to David Alexander Curtis, 301 E. Wall St., Morrison, $199,000.

Jayantilal C. and Sharmistaben J. Patel to Purav and Priyanka Patel, 1300 Winn Road, Sterling, $265,000.

Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Dixon Cider LLC, 307 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $88,500.

Douglas J. Johnson to Eucharice Chris Lehman, 1403 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Mary F. Burgess Estate, Joseph R. Stegbauer, Cheryl McCaffrey and Deanna L. Williams to Michele Warren, 2302A 20th Ave., Sterling, $190,900.

Alessandro Cassin and Karlene Groshek to Michael and Lindsay Staab, 17040 Diamond Road, Fulton, $340,000.

Sandra A. Kitcheos and Kelly L. Hudson to Hungate Real Estate Ventures, 24335 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $85,000.

Robert W. and Lisa A. Klomann to Mia E. Kendall, 1213 W. 17th St., Rock Falls, $58,000.

Brent A. and Mindy S. Porter to William Burkes, 1903 New High St., Rock Falls, $143,900.

Red Door Rentals Morrison to Ellen E. Kunde, 404 S. Hall St., Morrison, $86,000.

Carol Wiersema to Jamie McCombie, 19195 Elston Road, Fulton, $40,000.

Casey J. and Ashley Clark to Marie Ann Bray, 717 13th Ave., Fulton, $83,000.

Cindy A. Spooner to Luke A. Schreiber, 1110 Ninth Ave., Fulton, $169,000.

Trustees deeds

Harold J. and Carrie J. Muntean Family Trust to Gregory and Reba Cornstubble, 1003 Ave. J, Sterling, $135,000.

James and Linda M. White Trust to Jason P. and Kathleen A. Berning, 803 First Ave., Sterling, $140,000.

Executors deed

Kathleen S. Hey Estate to Seth and Allysa Benson, 1204 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $55,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County clerk, Kristi Fleetwood and Mak Auto Sales and Rentals LLC to Trust No. 01 22 100 027, Whiteside County, trustee, 5425 Schafer Road, Fulton, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Chandra Sue Paschal, Terry W. Dickerson Estate, and Quicken Loans LLC, formerly Rocket Mortgage LLC to Kalyan Investments LLC, 28150 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $124,000.

Whiteside County clerk and TLI Inc. to Douglas J. Johnson, 1403 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Hillary Am Burks and Jalen M. Ellis to Pennymac Loan Services, 2111 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Patrick Sean Tucker to US Bank, 1214 Minkel St., Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Eric W. and Danielle M. Wolff and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 1407 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Julianna R. Wooten to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1312 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $201,720.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Inga K. Washelesky to Sandra P. Dziedzik and John L. Roehrick III, 430 River Road, Dixon, $13,800.

Leah E. Saunders to Bridget Schott, 720 Sixth Ave., Dixon, $139,500.

Tiffany Meyer, Hershell and Emanuel Banks and Jesse M. Ware to Donnie L. and Patsy J. Beasley, 524 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $20,861.

Brent M. Wunderlich and Josie Kutz to Icilda I. Singh-McGowen and Marvin D. McGowen, 401 Apple St., Dixon, $165,000.

Louis M. Cifone and Patricia A. Hoffman to Tamara K. Sloan Revocable Trust, Tamara K. Sloan, trustee, block 5, lot 382, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

Jennifer and Anthony Pomponi, Jodine Easterhouse, Joseph M. Owczarzak and Jamie and Anthony Hudik to Juan Jose Flores, block 24, lot 182, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $62,500.

Leobardo and Maria I. Oliva to James L. Reynolds, block 18, lot 12, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

Russell T. Sergent to Noe Cardoso-Ocampo, block 23, lot 92, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

Jason M. and Cathi L. Green to Antonioa F. and Teresa G. Palella, block 16, lot 204, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $43,000.

Steven M. and Darla L. Baker to Saul Moreno and Nancy P. Garcia Moreno, block 11, lot 176, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Peter and Patricia Rivera To Maximilano Chavez, block 14, lots 103-104, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $3,640.

Brenda and Yvonne Kriss, also Olsson and Jeremy Huelsmann to Stephen Ralph Popielewski, block 23, lot 46, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $45,000.

Raymond Alicea and Jacklyn Alicea-Maldonado to David Gil Fernandez and Luis Raul Flores Sanchez, block 13, lot 96, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,500.

Frank W. Novak to Scott J. and Tammy J. Carlson, 109 Tampico Road, Harmon, $30,000.

Charles A. and Maribeth J. Boonstra to Leah and Jordan Saunders, 1420 Ann Ave., Dixon, $220,000.

Sonya Frederick to Rick E. Tosi, 320 Ferris St., Dixon, $147,000.

Jason A. and Shanna M. Long to Zachary Thomas Shoemaker and Lindsay Griffin Eaton, 808 Hicks Ave., Ashton, $120,000.

David L. and Chris A. Weeks to Cyd R. Meiners, 847 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Lisa M. and Arthur E. Fields III and Chrystani A. Plebanski to Madison Q. Pfortmiller, 336 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $1,000.

Paul A. and Deborah L. Harmon to Earl B. Thomas Jr., 2007 Lowden Road, Franklin Grove, $56,160.

Thomas R. and Valerie A. Rominiski to Isabel Hendler and Daniel Mrzlak, 327 E. Main St., Amboy, $180,000.

Bret S. Jones to Larry G. and Karen R. Setchell, 575 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, $140,000.

Mathew L. Shuck to Ashley and Jacob Kaecker, 435 Pine Hill Drive, Dixon, $240,000.

Kimberly Woodyard to Hayley Thomas, 710 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $110,000.

HTIMS LP to Neal R. Smith, 1669 Brandywine Road, Dixon, $330,000.

Sameer S. Jain and Poonam Sachdev to Kevin J. and Marie E. McGinn, 1668 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $326,000.

Emily Hermes to Stephen E. Lowe, 718 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $151,000.

Teresa D. Gardner to Dolan A. Duncan, 1306 W. Second St., Dixon, $31,000.

Louis and Kaylee Di Gioia to Julissa Diaz Aguilar and Francisco Diaz Espinoza, 1475 state Route 38, Franklin Grove, $350,000.

Quit claim deed

Eldena Properties Inc. to Vega Paola, 1330 Eldena Road, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Stanley J. Hoelzer Living Trust, Stanley J. Hoelzer, trustee, to Leslie J. and Jasmine A. Pitman, 361 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $130,000.

Konieczny Family Trust, Dennis E. and Barbara J. Konieczny, co-trustees, to Francisco Cruz Narvaez, block 19, lot 102, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Anne R. Ferrone Declaration of Trust, Anne R. and John F. Ferrone, trustees, to Rodger J. Glenn and Linda K. Naftzger, 1814 Hickory Lane, Dixon, $425,000.

Executors deed

David A. Fabri, John O. Fabri, executor, to Patrick C. Chamberlain, 1228 River Road, Dixon, $102,600.

Deeds

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series SH1 to Benjamin Miller, 248 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $9,070.

MS Investment Group Inc. to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series SH1, 248 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $7,546.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Shauna K. Gipe to Charlene K. Hereford, 808 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $79,500.

Lloyd Blaine Hicks to Ferrell Kennedy to Newman Family Trust 1, Jeffrey L. and Kelly L. Newman, trustees, 211 Roy Ave., Rochelle, $36,000.

Bryan G. and Cindy L. Peck to Bridget A. Newcomer, 3041 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $290,000.

Aleksandr Ratchkov to Lynette F. and George C. Hallauer, 2446 N. River Road, Oregon, $404,000.

Jaclyn and Jeremy Stroud to Marisol Hernandez and Braulio Munoz Capilla, 159 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $212,000.

Rachel R. Pieper to Chris J. Harnish, Tammy E. Burke and Rachel R. Pieper Legal Life Use, 204 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

End Poverty Now Inc. to Yahia Osheba, 805 Timber Trail Drive, Dixon, $2,900.

Richard A. and Nancy E. Blume to Yazmin E. Gil De Leyva, 404 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $108,000.

Helen Stamm to Corbin M. Haynes, 5660 N. Brookville Road, Shannon, $292,500.

Daniel and Alleigh Ludwig to Molly M. Johnson, 210 N. Locust Ave., Forreston, $123,000.

Kyle L. Doty to Jon C. Vankirk, 407 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, $130,000.

Janice Bates to Next Landscaping Inc., 506 E. Mason St., Polo, $80,000.

Aaron C. Vincer to Daniel and Elizabeth Van Barriger, 2935 W. Lightsville Road, Byron, $250,000.

Jose L. and Maria R. Pinedo to Alejandro Nonato Martinez and Ana Maria Pilar, 229 S. 11th St., Rochelle, $70,000.

Anthony J. Bussan to Lance and Sherri Honeyman, 619 Willow Bend Drive, Davis Junction, $280,000.

Jeffrey J. Millburn to Prompt NP Healthcare PLLC, 125 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $30,000.

Antonio Jamal and Jasmine Breann Richardson to Adam Gomez and Nataliya Alexandrovna Bloskavka, 847 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $195,000.

Betty J. Pierce to Brent Havelka and Angela Corben, 4350 N. Armour Road, Davis Junction, $350,000.

Randall S. and Brenda K. Chesley to Judith Dafins, 5394 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $250,000.

Paul D. Estrem to Donnalee H. Jaeger, 1004 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $150,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Carson Buck and Alyson Scheidecker, 501 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $203,500.

Quit claim deed

Nicolle Zellers to Ronald and Nicolle Daisy, 407 W. Colden St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

JB Profit Sharing Trust, Jennifer Bunger, trustee, to Alejo Dominguez and Maria Velasco, 402 N. Third St., Rochelle, $60,000.

Warren E. Ippen Trust, Lonna K. Young, Gay L. Fritz, Edie L. Fowler and Lori S. Bee, trustees, to Edie L. and Bruce K. Fowler, 3773 N. Meridian Road, Davis Junction, $740,000.

Executors deed

Estate of Ann M. Protz, the late Ann M. Protz by executor, to Joseph D. and Eldora M. Dienberg, 102 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $205,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Edward Cummings to Byron Bank, 8446 S. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

