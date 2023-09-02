ADM elevator in Seward unsafe; producers must make arrangements for corn, soybeans

SEWARD – An Archer Daniels Midland grain elevator in Seward in Winnebago County has unspecified “structural concerns” that have rendered it unsafe, which means there will be “significant operational disruptions” at the facility through this harvest season, the company said in a letter to producers sent Aug. 17.

“We are continuing to evaluate options for the future of the Seward elevator but are focused right now on managing operations through harvest,” Jackie Anderson, ADM’s director of external communications, said in an email Thursday to Shaw Media.

ADM Grain Co., 16100 Third St., will accept contracted corn that will be put in ground piles until its limited space fills up. Corn will continue to be contracted for delivery to the facility if arrangements are made in advance for pickup or delivery, the letter said.

ADM will not accept soybean deliveries but “will be running a Seward draw area intensive trucking program to pick up any previously or newly contracted soybeans,” it said.

No further information was provided.

Those affected can call 815-247-8495 in Seward or the ADM elevator in Mendota at 815-539-7491 for more information or to make arrangements for their grain.

ADM representative information is available at https://rb.gy/52d9t.