Water line break causes closure at CGH

STERLING – Damage to a city water line by road construction crews on Rte. 40/Locust Street, caused the CGH Main Clinic, 101 E. Miller Road, Sterling, to close for the remainder of Friday.

“Patients with appointments at the Main Clinic today, please call to reschedule if you have not already received a call from our schedulers and/or receptionists,” a press release said. “The hospital and Emergency Room are open. The City of Sterling is working on fixing the issue. As of right now, the closure is only for today. Updates will be posted on our CGH Facebook page if more information become available.”