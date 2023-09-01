Shutter to Think: Endzone

The 2023 Dixon Dukes football team comes onto the field for their season opener in Stillman Valley Friday, August 25, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

By the time you read this we will not be quite knee deep in the high school football season, closer to the ankle. It’s only just past Week 2 but the Friday night buzz is humming along louder than ever it seems.

Even though personally I am not the biggest football fan, it’s impossible not to get caught up in the fuel that is the sport. Right now the weather is dang near perfect, hopes are high for everyone about their teams and there’s the joy of being around hundreds of friends and community members all focused on a single purpose.

From my years of traipsing up and down the sidelines for photographic purposes I’ve noticed a few things. The one that really sticks in my head is the difference between successful and struggling teams. Teams that are doing well or have a good foundation doesn’t let small adversity on the field affect them negatively. I see positive words and actions come from both players and coaches. They know it’s a minor bump toward the great goal. Whereas struggling teams will have hanging heads and obvious anxiety through words or body language.

I don’t think I am blazing any new trails with my observations here, it’s just something that I think can carry over positively to a young person’s life. Things are going to be tough at times, there’s going to be fumbles and penalties and referees who miss holding calls. But keep that head up, cheer on your teammates and work your hardest.

