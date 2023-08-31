Extension offices announce fall programs

Adult Mental Health First Aid, Aug. 30., 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m, Whiteside Extension Office

Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in adults. This training will also provide you with the skills needed to offer and provide initial help and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary. The training features a 2-hour online self-paced pre-training course and a 6-hour live, in-person session. The pre-training course can be taken at your convenience. University of Illinois Extension will host this training at their Whiteside County office in Sterling on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/adultmentalhealth

Illinois Broadband Lab Summer Series: Adoption, Affordability & Digital Inclusion, Aug. 31, noon, free online

This free webinar series is designed for local leaders, community stakeholders, and the general public who are looking to learn how to increase broadband access, adoption, and application in their communities. In this final installment of the series, you’ll hear about the importance of Adoption, Affordability & Digital Inclusion as strategic elements in any plan for equitable broadband expansion. Register today at https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/illinois-broadband-lab-summer-series .

Potpourri 101, Big and Small Gardening: Sept 5, 4 p.m. - Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove

Wouldn’t it be terrific for all ages to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series again, “Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m.. The first program will be Potpourri on Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. where youth will learn how to make potpourri using dried flowers and herbs. One may register for these programs by calling the library at 815-456-2823.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: Sept 7, 10:30 a.m. - noon, York Township Public Library, Thomson

Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Thomson Public Library; new participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480.

To Everything There is a Season: Saturday with a Master Gardener, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - noon, Whiteside Extension Office, Sterling

University of Illinois Extension Whiteside Master Gardeners offers Saturday with a Master Gardener Series. Explore gardening on the second Saturday of each month at the Whiteside Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Rd. Sterling, from 10 a.m. to noon. The key to low-maintenance and low-cost gardening is to grow various plants that readily self-seed. Collecting seeds is fun and a great way to save yourself some cash! Hear the ins and outs of seed collecting, saving, and sowing at the Sept 9 program. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: Sept. 11, 1-2:30 p.m., KSB Town Square Center, Dixon

Join University of Illinois Extension Educator Kara Schweitzer each month as she leads participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. We will be offering this program at the Edward Murphy Room at KSB Town Square, 101 W Second St.; new participants are welcome to join at any time.

Master Gardener Training: Tuesdays Sept. 12 - Nov. 28, 9 a.m. - noon, online or county office options

Take your love for gardening to the next level by joining the Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, and Whiteside counties. Training begins September 12! Find complete details and how to register by September 1 at go.illinois.edu/CLWmgtraining . For questions, contact Bruce Black at 815-632-3611.

Lee 4-H Kids in the Kitchen: Sept. 12, 4-6 p.m. - Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon Youth ages 8 and up will be able to learn from the Lee County Master Gardeners how to cook produce grown in the garden. This club will meet from the second Tuesday of September to April at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon from 4-6 p.m. Class size will be limited for this special interest club, so register soon at go.illinois.edu/Lee4HKitchen. For more information, contact Katie at 815-857-3525.

Giddy Up & Go: Sept. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Sterling Public Library

Explore the basics of horse behavior, breeds, and safety around horses through various activities during 4-H’s Giddy Up and Go event on Monday, September 18th, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Sterling Public Library. During this free, one-hour program, participants will engage in hands-on activities delivered by University of Illinois Extension 4-H staff. Registration information may be discussed with the library by calling 815-625-1370.

Fall Centerpieces: Sept. 19, 5 p.m., Savanna Library

Join Carroll County Master Gardeners at the Savanna Library on September 19 at 5 p.m. to learn how to make fall arrangements with natural and store-bought décor. Please bring your favorite fall decoration to adorn your take-home piece. Register for this event by calling the library at 815-273-3714.

Using Fresh Herbs, Learning in Lawn Chairs: Sept.21, 3-4:30 p.m., Lanark Community Garden

University of Illinois Extension is pleased to announce a free gardening series, Learning in Lawn Chairs, at the Lanark Community Garden, 26549 Us Hwy 52, Lanark. The fifth session will be on Sept. 21 from 3-4:30 p.m., where we will learn more about harvesting and preserving your herbs to enjoy in recipes year-round from Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro. For more information on the series, visit: go.illinois.edu/learning in lawn chairs

Using Fresh Herbs: Growing Hort in NW Illinois, Sept. 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lee Extension Office

Horticulture in Northwest Illinois is for anyone interested in learning more about gardening, growing food in a home or community garden, or looking for ideas for the upcoming growing season. The fifth session will be on Sept. 28 from 3:30-4:30 PM, where we will learn more about harvesting and preserving your herbs to enjoy in recipes year-round. Register for one or more of the sessions at go.illinois.edu/LeeGrowingHort

Lee County 4-H Fall Fest: Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m., Lee County Fairgrounds, Amboy

Come out and enjoy the 2023 Fall Fest hosted at the Lee County Fairgrounds in Amboy and presented by Lee County 4-H and Federation on Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m. Come enjoy a costume contest, pumpkin hunt, and carnival games. There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, and treats for everyone. 7th grade and up are invited to join the Federation for a bonfire and S’mores from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public of all ages.

For more information, contact the Lee County Extension Office at 815-857-3525.