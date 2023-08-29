Brain health classes to be offered at Thomson, Mount Carroll, Sterling and Dixon

DIXON – Engage in interactive activities designed to enhance cognitive function and memory in Wits Fitness Brain Exercises offered by the University of Illinois Extension. The monthly classes are being held in four communities this fall:

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the York Township Public Library, 1005 W. Main St., Thomson. Class dates for 2023 are Sept. 7, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. Registration is not required but is appreciated by calling 815-259-2480.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays at KSB Town Square Centre – The Edward Murphy Room, 101 W. Second St., Dixon. Class dates for 2023 are Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. No registration is needed.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays at the Whiteside County Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Class dates for 2023 are Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Registration is not required but is appreciated online at go.illinois.edu/witsfitness .

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Carroll Public Library, 208 N. Main St., Mount Carroll. Class dates for 2023 are Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. Registration is not required but is appreciated by calling 815-244-1751.

Current research indicates that challenging the brain is one of several things you can do to improve your brain health as you age. Join Extension educator Kara Schweitzer for brain challenges to train your brain and keep your wits fit.

Each monthly class is free and open to the public. Participants are welcome to join the class at any time. For information, call the Illinois Extension office at 815-632-3611. To stay current with all University of Illinois Extension program offerings, find the Extension on Facebook at U of I Extension Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Unit.