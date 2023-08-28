August 28, 2023
Award presented to Whiteside County Senior Center

By Shaw Local News Network
Whiteside County Senior Center volunteers, left to right, are: Julie Sutton, Patty Martinez, Nazir Qureshi, Jewelene Pratt, and Megan Fiorini.

Whiteside County Senior Center volunteers hold the certificate they received. Pictured, left to right,are: Julie Sutton, Patty Martinez, Nazir Qureshi, Jewelene Pratt, and Megan Fiorini. (Photo provided by Susan O'Connor, University of Illinois Extension)

STERLING – A group of volunteers from the Whiteside County Senior Center Food Pantry accepted a Nutrition Environment Food Pantry Assessment Tool platinum award implemented by the University of Illinois Extension.

The award signifies that the pantry offers nutritious foods to participants and promotes dignity to pantry guests by allowing choices within food options.

The pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday at 1207 W. Ninth St. in Sterling.

For information, call the pantry at 815-622-9230.

