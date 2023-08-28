Award presented to Whiteside County Senior Center

STERLING – A group of volunteers from the Whiteside County Senior Center Food Pantry accepted a Nutrition Environment Food Pantry Assessment Tool platinum award implemented by the University of Illinois Extension.

The award signifies that the pantry offers nutritious foods to participants and promotes dignity to pantry guests by allowing choices within food options.

The pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. each Thursday at 1207 W. Ninth St. in Sterling.

For information, call the pantry at 815-622-9230.