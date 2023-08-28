Erie Airpark was the destination for Challenger enthusiasts

ERIE – The Challenger ultralight aircraft was the star of the show at the Challenger 40th Anniversary Fly-In this past weekend at Erie Airpark, 8689 Star Road. The ultralight aircraft can fly from 200 feet up to 2,000 feet while giving riders a panoramic view of the world below.

Kits for the aircraft have been manufactured in the Quad Cities since 1983, when David Goulet, Chuck Hamilton and Bill Ehlers founded the Quad City Ultralight Aircraft Corp. to sell Goulet’s design. Since then, thousands of single-place and two-place Challenger kits have been sold.

Jim and Sue Robinson, owners of Erie Airpark, have been hosting the annual gatherings for almost a decade. Challenger enthusiasts from across the country fly in for a weekend of flights, camping and Midwestern hospitality.

There were food vendors on-site, music around the bonfire, a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” and a free catered breakfast Sunday.

A “Challenger Chat” Q&A session with Robinson and certified flight instructor Mike Gillihan on Saturday featured discussions on aircraft safety and other topics, with a few Challenger factory workers even attending. Annual inspections also were performed on the field.

Guests this year traveled by air or land from South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Vermont, Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa, to name a few. On Saturday, there were about 40 aircraft on the field and 150 people enjoying the camaraderie. An RC model field was buzzing with smaller crafts, including a model of the Challenger.

Jim is a licensed pilot and has logged more than 5,000 hours in his own Challenger aircraft. He’s a licensed Challenger dealer and rents out hangar space in the airpark. He said the Challenger is like the “jet ski” of the skies, and the crafts can be flown year-round.

He and Sue enjoy hosting other aircraft enthusiasts for a late summer weekend, noting that the turnout is impressive for a small town such as Erie.

For information, visit “Erie Airpark” or the ILLOWA Sport Flyers Club “EAA Chapter 188″ on Facebook.