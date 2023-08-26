Shutter to Think: Fore Sure

After making a putt, riding the club around the green was not only encouraged but required by movie law. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

It was crass, a little disturbing and hilarious, but above all, a selfless act of charity.

A few weeks back, I was asked to document the lunacy of the “You Suck (expletive)” charity golf fundraiser. Now, the name alone should take one to pause, and I had to be schooled on its origin story.

For those not in the know, the title stems from the Adam Sandler comedy “Happy Gilmore,” a classic fish-out-of-water flick in which Sandler plays a high-intensity hockey failure trying his hand at the gentlemanly sport of golf.

It’s been the passing of a moon or two since I last watched the movie, so I was not privy to many of the inside jokes for this particular event, but what I was privy to was a day of giving, hard work and cringeworthy jokes.

The day was all about raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an institution special to the ones behind Rock Falls-based “Jessie’s Mile.” Volunteers almost outnumbered the golfers, which tells you a lot about the passion to support these two organizations.

But lurking behind the love and support and giving was the weirdness, fun and comedy of the day. Forget about the polite golf clap and hushed sounds around the green. Supplant that with blindfolded tee shots, putting with hockey sticks and reckless slap-shot drives.

After the day was over, a gathering was held at a local pub for golfers and volunteers alike to share a few more laughs and raise a few more bucks. The day was good, and I was proud to have had even the smallest part in it.

Things feel as stressful as ever, but when you see a group come together for a singular purpose, all for the greater good, it leaves one feeling hopeful.

– Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or email him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.