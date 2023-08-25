Veterans can still sign up to help escort Vietnam memorial wall to Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Veterans still have time to sign up to help escort The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to the RB&W District in Rock Falls on Thursday, Aug, 31.

“You will need to sign up ahead of time and you can do that by calling Rock Falls Tourism office at 815-622-1106,” Visit Rock Falls said in a social media post. “We only have 56 seats available, so it is a first-come/first-serve basis.”

Veterans can meet at the RB&W District (201 East 2nd Street, Rock Falls) at 9 a.m.

Whiteside & Lee-Ogle County Transportation and one other vehicle will be there to take veterans to the meeting site.

“You will get to ride in these vehicles through Rock Falls to escort the VTMW to the RB&W District, where then you can watch the VTMW be put up or you may leave if you wish. The escort should arrive at the RB&W District at around 10:30 a.m.,” the post said. “We invite all others to line 1st Avenue at 10 a.m. and watch the VTMW being escorted to the RB&W District in Rock Falls. What about making signs to thank Veterans? Small American flags will be passed out along 1st Avenue.”

“The purpose of the wall is to help heal and rekindle friendships, and allow people the opportunity to honor loved ones who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington. This event is designed to honor those who served in Vietnam, including POW/MIA veterans,” according to Melinda Jones, director of tourism and events for Rock Falls Tourism.

A few spots remain open during the time the Wall is in town.

“The Wall is to be manned 24 hours a day while it is here. If you are interested, please call our office or go to https://visitrockfalls.com/vietnam-traveling-memorial-wall,” Jones said.

Replicas of the Memorials for 9/11 and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars will also be on display.

Visitors may view the wall 24 hours a day beginning about 2 p.m. Aug. 31 through 8 a.m. Sept. 4 at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.