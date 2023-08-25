Still time to get your Lee County K9 shirts

DIXON – There’s still time to show your support for the Lee County Sheriff Department’s K9 program and get a new shirt to boot.

Shirts will be available this weekend at two locations: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Illinois State 4H Dog Show and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Depot Days in Amboy, Sunday, Aug. 27, in front of the Dinges Fire Company store.

Upcoming dates are: Sept. 4, Paw Paw Celebration; Sept. 17, Compton Fireman Breakfast, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.; and Oct. 21, Scarecrow Festival 10 a.m. - 3 p.m..

Prices are $25, for T-shirts Youth small-3x and $45 for hoodies, adult small thru 3x – no youth sizes. Cash only.