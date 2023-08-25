August 25, 2023
Still time to get your Lee County K9 shirts

By Earleen Hinton
Lori Miller and Devon Gugerty of the Lee County Sheriff's Department hold up shirts that are being sold to help cover costs for the department's K9 program. The shirts will be sold Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Granny Rose Animal Shelter – Illinois State 4H Dog Show and Sunday, Aug. 27 at Amboy Depot Days from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON – There’s still time to show your support for the Lee County Sheriff Department’s K9 program and get a new shirt to boot.

Shirts will be available this weekend at two locations: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Illinois State 4H Dog Show and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Depot Days in Amboy, Sunday, Aug. 27, in front of the Dinges Fire Company store.

Upcoming dates are: Sept. 4, Paw Paw Celebration; Sept. 17, Compton Fireman Breakfast, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.; and Oct. 21, Scarecrow Festival 10 a.m. - 3 p.m..

Prices are $25, for T-shirts Youth small-3x and $45 for hoodies, adult small thru 3x – no youth sizes. Cash only.

