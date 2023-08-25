Polo Pool helps kids, adults beat the heat

POLO – The Polo Pool gave area residents a place to beat the heat when it opened from 5-8 p.m. as temperatures climbed to triple digits.

Kids and adults wasted no time hitting the water Thursday night. Brother and sister, Ryder and Robyn Roe, ages 6 and 4, of Polo were taking turns sliding into the pool from the water slide as their parents attempted to lure them from the fun with the promise of pizza.

Kalen Spengler and her son Oliver, 3, also of Polo, paddled back and forth in the shallower waters.

Located at 303 Webster St., the pool started “Back-to-School” hours on Aug. 14, but reopened this week when the region was hit with 100 degree temperatures.

Admission is $3 for Polo residents and $5 for those living outside the city.

The pool is one of the last remaining outdoor public pools in the area. Its “Back-to-School” hours are Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m., through Sept. 4. It can also be reserved for private parties during the week.

For additional information, call 815-946-3406 or visit the pool on Facebook.