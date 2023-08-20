August 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Sterling City Council meets Monday, public hearing on the agenda

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sterling City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night and a public hearing regarding the Northland Mall Redevelopment District is on the panel’s to-do list.

The public hearing is listed under “business items” on the agenda posted to the city’s website. The City Council also is expected to consider a quote for $276,674 for tuck pointing and masonry repairs at City Hall and the authorization of repairs on Engine 5 for $33,437.

The Sterling City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers at 212 Third Ave. To watch the meeting online, the website is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82085260759.

