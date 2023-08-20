Sterling City Council meets Monday, public hearing on the agenda

The Sterling City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night and a public hearing regarding the Northland Mall Redevelopment District is on the panel’s to-do list.

The public hearing is listed under “business items” on the agenda posted to the city’s website. The City Council also is expected to consider a quote for $276,674 for tuck pointing and masonry repairs at City Hall and the authorization of repairs on Engine 5 for $33,437.

The Sterling City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers at 212 Third Ave. To watch the meeting online, the website is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82085260759.