Morrison man, teacher, pleads not guilty to sexually abusing Boy Scout in 2004

OREGON – A Morrison man pleaded not guilty this week to sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in 2004, when the man was a director at Camp Lowden, a Boy Scout camp east of Oregon.

Jason L. Endress, 44, was arrested July 25 and had a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Ogle County court, where he is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department received a call June 23 from Emily Cross, chief operating officer of the Blackhawk Area Council, who said the organization’s hotline received a call with the allegations, Lt. Brian Ketter testified.

The Blackhawk Area Council is chartered by the national Boy Scouts of America council and is headquartered in Rockford, serving southwestern Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois. It runs Canyon Camp between Stockton and Apple River and Camp Lowden in Illinois.

Ketter contacted the hotline caller, who said he was a camper at Camp Lowden in 2003 and 2004, when Endress, then 25, was a director. The man said he met Endress when he was 14, they “got along very well,” and he returned, again as a camper, in 2004, when their “bond grew closer,” Ketter testified.

“He said they had sexual contact several times,” Ketter said, adding that the boy also visited Endress’s home in Fulton after the boy got permission from his mother.

“Was the sexual contact at Camp Lowden before or after he was at the defendant’s home?” Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley said.

“After the contact at the home,” Ketter said.

Ketter said the boy, who is now 25, told him he and Endress “touched each other” while in the chapel at Camp Lowden. According to court documents, the sexual contact occurred May 24 and Sept. 6, 2004.

Under cross-examination by Endress’s attorney, James Mertes of Sterling, Ketter said he didn’t know what type of “director” Endress was in 2004, but he knew it was a “supervisory” position.

When Mertes asked how many incidents there were at Camp Lowden involving his client, and their duration, Ketter said he did not know.

Mertes asked why the man waited 19 years to accuse Endress.

“He told me that it really started to bother him when he turned 25, and that it was wearing on him, so he called the hotline looking for some help,” Ketter said.

Mertes asked whether there was any video, physical evidence or corroboration from any other Camp Lowden staff members in connection with the charges.

“No,” said Ketter, adding that he has a group photo from that summer.

“Have you had any contact with any other Boy Scout who may have been there in 2004?” Mertes said.

“I’ve talked to several, but I don’t believe I have talked to anyone who was there in 2004,” Ketter said.

He said he talked to someone who said he saw Endress going on walks with younger staff members at night.

Under redirect questioning, Ketter told Huntley that he and an Illinois State Police special agent listened in on a telephone conversation that the man had with Endress on July 20.

The boy asked Endress, “ ‘When we had sex and everything,’ if he loved him,” Ketter said.

“He said, ‘Yes, I did,’ ” Ketter testified.

Ketter also said Endress asked the man whether he had told his therapist about the incident, and then wondered if it had been reported.

When the man told Endress he had called the BSA hotline, Endress said, “something like that ... I could royally be screwed,” Ketter testified.

A preliminary hearing is held so the judge can decide whether there is probable cause to charge a person; only prosecution witnesses testify.

Judge John Redington set a pretrial conference for 1 p.m. Oct. 4.

Endress remains free on $100,000 bond after posting 10%, or $10,000.

Endress, who according to the charging documents held “a position of trust, authority or supervision” over the boy, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault. He faces four to 15 years in prison on each count; 85% must be served before probation could be granted.

He also is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which carries three to seven years.

Both charges require those convicted to register as a sex offender.

Endress is a teacher at Clinton (Iowa) High School, where he has taught for 22 years.

“There’s a difference between accusations and evidence,” Mertes said in a phone interview before the hearing, noting the length of time that has elapsed since the assault is alleged to have happened. “The defendant is presumed innocent of the accusations against him.”

According to online court records, Endress has no criminal history in Iowa or the Sauk Valley.

Statement from the Boy Scouts of America:

“Jason Endress’s involvement in Scouting ended in June 2023 after BSA learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior that occurred nearly two decades ago.

“Upon being advised of the allegations, the Blackhawk Area Council immediately contacted law enforcement and took actions to preclude Mr. Endress from further participation in Scouting. The Council will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as requested.

“Endress is no longer permitted to register or participate in the Boy Scouts of America in any capacity.”

According to Camp Lowden’s Facebook page, Endress became camp director in summer 2018. He had been involved with the Scouts more than 30 years, starting with boyhood membership in Morrison troops.

He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1996, three years after he joined Camp Lowden staff as a counselor-in-training.

“He has worked in various instructor and director positions continuously since then,” according to the post.

Endress also is on paid administrative leave from his teaching job while the district does its own investigation, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said.

Plagued by thousands of claims of sexual abuse over several decades, Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020, seeking a financial restructuring that would allow it to provide “equitable compensation” to survivors and their families. In nine months – the time claimants were given to seek compensation – more than 92,000 sexual abuse claims were filed with the bankruptcy court.

In its statement to Sauk Valley Media regarding the sex abuse charges filed against Endress, BSA included the following:

Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of youth in our programs – it is our top priority. The BSA’s multilayered process of safeguards includes the following measures, all of which are designed to act as barriers to abuse:

Mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees.

A leadership policy that requires at least two youth protection-trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children – either in person, online, or via phone or text.

A thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, including criminal background checks.

A ban on the use of recording devices/cellphones near bathrooms and shower houses.

The prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement.

The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and an email address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.

Go to Scouting.org/YouthSafety for more information about the BSA’s youth protection policies.