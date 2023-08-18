Farm Heritage Festival coming Aug. 26 at East Jordan Church

STERLING – Get ready to experience a taste of old-time farm practices at the Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church, Saturday, Aug. 26 – all for free.

The 16th annual festival, held at East Jordan Church, 22027 Polo Road., starts at 7 a.m. with a “good ol’ fashioned farm breakfast” consisting of scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits/gravy. The breakfast runs to 9 a.m.

Tickets for breakfast are $10 for adults, $5 for youth to age 13, younger than age 5 receive free breakfast. Breakfast tickets are available from church members before the event or at the door.

After breakfast, there will be static displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks, and lawn mowers all day. A blacksmith will be demonstrating some tool making and crafts and there will be an activity center for kids, youths and adults to try their hand at powering hand-cranked items, such as a corn sheller or a rope maker.

A bouncy house for children is part of the activities and a farm animal zoo will again feature dairy cows, sheep, goats and more.

“This is definitely a fun zone for children, youth, and adults of all ages. Fishing lessons for youth, tractor and hay rack rides. Again, admission to the show is free,” organizers said in a news release.

A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring sandwiches, baked beans, salads, chips and desserts. Proceeds from the lunch benefit various missions and functions of the East Jordan Church. There will also be a bake sale during the day.

“The festival honors the Christian family farming history common in the Midwest. The community surrounding East Jordan Church help make the event successful. There will be a lot of activities for children and youth,” according to the release.

For information, contact Pastor Jim Miller at 815-866-6088.