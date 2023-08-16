Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will arrive in Rock Falls at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 and will be available for viewing 24 hours a day through 8 a.m. Sept. 4.

The public is encouraged to line up along First Avenue in Rock Falls for the procession of the Wall. Veterans who would like to be in the procession are encouraged to contact Rock Falls Tourism for more details at 815-622-1106.

The Wall is a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. It stands 6 foot tall at the center, covers almost 300 feet from end to end, and has 58,272 names inscribed on its surface.

“The purpose of the wall is to help heal and rekindle friendships, and allow people the opportunity to honor loved ones who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington. This event is designed to honor those who served in Vietnam, including POW/MIA veterans”, according to a news release issued by Melinda Jones, director of tourism and events for Rock Falls Tourism.

A few spots remain open during the time the Wall is here. “The Wall is to be manned 24 hours a day while it is here. If you are interested, please call our office or go to: https://visitrockfalls.com/vietnam-traveling-memorial-wall/,” Jones said.

Replicas of the Memorials for 9/11 and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars will also be on display.

Visitors may view the Wall at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 24 hours a day beginning around 2 p.m. Aug. 31 through 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.