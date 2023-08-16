Sheriff urges motorists to drive safe and sober

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Sheriff is reminding motorists that the department is joining other law enforcement agencies through Labor Day in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High - Get a DUI” campaign.

“Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance,” Sheriff John Booker said in a news release. “Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists. Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving.”

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign begins Aug. 18 and runs through the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

During this period, motorists can expect to see roadside safety checks, more officers on the road, and increased messaging about the danger of impaired driving, according to the release.

In addition to looking for drunk drivers, the sheriff’s department will be stepping up seat belt enforcement.

“Particularly at night when seat belt usage usage rates are at their lowest,” according to the release. “Speeders and distracted drivers should also be aware.”

The enforcement campaign is made possible through federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.