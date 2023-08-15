Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside County: Aug. 15, 2023

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jesse and Catherine A. Vandewostine to Dianne Daubard, 804 12th St., Erie, $177,500.

Marilyn Mosher Prew to Allison Michel and Michael Boland Arnold III, 1009 Weaver Road, Sterling, $249,900.

David N. and Barbara R. Grater to Tyler M. Sweenie, 20150 Carroll Road, Morrison, $169,900.

Anna Lou Chamberlain Estate, Rosemary Whitaker, Cassandra Meiners, Eugenie Olalde, Joseph and Louann Chamberlain and Vanessa L. and Todd R. Fernow to Natasha Nicole Harris, 1403 Third Ave., Sterling, $82,000.

David R. Cochran to Mooney May, 10086 Landmark Drive, Rock Falls, $269,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Kerry Grim, 302 S. Hall St., Morrison, $93,000.

Rodney G. and Karen S. Klecker to Wellsie Properties, 10 E. Miller Road, Sterling, $300,000.

Rock A. and Tamara S. Mills to Jawana Kitchens, 1101 E. 16th St., Sterling, $67,500.

MCLP Asset Co. to Gerardo Rascon and Maria Cabrera, 1107 Ave L, Sterling, $29,500.

Thomas H. and Jessica A. Senneff, now Thiel, to Fulton Township, 408 11th Ave. (Thomas Senneff Law Firm), Fulton, $144,000.

Quit claim deeds

James M. McCune to Mitch and Julie Morse, 15467 Lomax Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Keith Decker to Teresa Decker, 325 10th St., Fulton, $0.

Kenneth Jay Estate, Linda Anschutz, Dennis Jay and Eric Petersen to Linda Anschutz, 25091 Front St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Arlene R. Dykema Trust to Cathy Jo Baca, 1412 Fourth Ave., Fulton, $0.

Alice B. Ports Trust to David C. and Kelly A. Broitman, 706 Second Ave., Sterling, $148,900.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

James R. and Jennifer Knetsch to Logan C. and Erika R. Hancock, 2801 Reynolds, Road, Steward, $530,000.

Robert C. Colwell to Colwell Farms Partnership, one parcel of farmland in Franklin Grove Township, $6,600.

Naylor Roots LLC to Colwell Farms Partnership, one parcel of farmland in Franklin Grove Township, $8,040.

Leonard P. Steen to Agustin Luna Maldonado and Fabiola Arevalo De Luna, 105 U.S. Route 30, Harmon, $10,000.

April Strong, Donna Henson, Tracy Miller and Robert K. and Ruth Evans to Kevin T. and Joann K. Smetters, 2082 Grand Detour Drive, Dixon, $205,000.

Elizabeth Moreno to Kristen S. Frieberg, 1105 Eastern Ave., Dixon, $175,000.

Carol A. and Charles E. Fisher Jr. to GSN Rental Properties LLC, four duplexes at 464 Pine Hill Drive, Dixon, $495,910.

Kelli, Paul D. and Kathie Niedra to Robert Freres and Shelby Gilkerson, 612 N. First St., Ashton, $168,000.

Jeanetta D. Gries to Thomas A. and Lindsay J. Daniels, 208 N. Davis Ave., Amboy, $153,100.

Loretta K. Shilling to Einar B. and Jacklyn M. Trygstad, 12 Palmyra Road, Sterling, $200,000.

Matthew C. and Katherine Avery to BGRS Relocation Inc., 1056 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $340,000.

Jacqueline Franklin, also Jacquelyn, and Matthew P. Schirmer to Pamela J. Oleson, block 17, lot 154, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,500.

Edward C. and Patricia A. Reedy to Rhonda Lynn Hatton, block 26, lot 135, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Christopher and Edwina Lamont to Christopher S. and Maryann E. Soraparu, block 5, lot 396, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $53,000.

Katarzyna and Andrzej Lapsa to Ana M. Lozano, block 24, lot 14, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

Deborah Jean and Walter Louise Reynolds Jr. to Carlos B. and Avigale B. Austria, block 10, lot 312, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Mary A. Salvatore and Richard R. Hardt to Robert and Janis Yager, block 16, lot 217, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $60,000.

Barbara Jasek to Carlos Bravo Estrada, block 15, lot 30, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Brian K. and Rachelle A. Putman to Roy Alan and Rebecca Dawn Steeves, block 23, lot 29, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Quit claim deed

Lee County to Darrel and Patricia Thomas, 2500 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deed

Sara C. Baal Revocable Trust, Sara C. Baal, trustee, to Renee K. Anderson, 1721 W, River St., Unit 1, Dixon, $167,000.

Executors deed

Doris I. Pitchford and Jeanna I. Thomas, independent executor, to George P. and Shane Scott Fichtenmueller, 1803 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $12,750.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

The House Gal LLC to Ashtin Bjorklund, 420 E. Hill St., Mt. Morris, $97,000.

Richard A. Reeves III to Cynthia Malkmus, 105 N. Nohe Ave., Oregon, $76,500.

Linda L. Hammond to Samuel L. and Lauren E. Gardner, 15828 E. Timberlane Drive, Davis Junction, $251,000.

Donna J. Benhart to Larry G. Wickman, 212 W. Front St., Mt. Morris, $115,000.

Dustin K. and Sarah A. Spears to Brian K. and Kelly S. Patterson Duncan, one parcel in Brookville Township, $191,549.

Ralph M. and Lori Peterson to Chris and Anna Kusnierz, 4969 E. Ashelford Drive, Byron, $215,000.

Robert and Karen Day to Richard Bowman, 1243 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, $222,300.

David W. and Michelle M. Arand to Trent R. and Thomas J. Brass, 9248 N. Kishwaukee Road, Byron, $580,000.

Russell L. Squires Jr. to Jerry L. and Christina M. Meyer, 5270 N. Kufalk Lane, Byron, $426,000.

Nona A. Forster to Jonathan K. Poling and Katisha A. Turner, two parcels in Buffalo Township and 105 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $139,500.

John Girone to Douglas M. Knodle Trust 1, 761 N. Brookview Drive, Byron, $156,500.

Marian L. Austin to Ewa and Alojzy Czaplinski, 206 Drake Ave., Rochelle, $210,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Adham Ralev, 200 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $247,345.

Mehrdad Ghazanfari and Kowsar Ahmadikia to Armando Lemus and Perla Moreno Rangel, 415 S. Third St., Rochelle, $145,000.

Trustees deed

Decker Trust 91, Marc C. Decker, trustee, to Candase C. Price, 810 Midway Court, Oregon, $246,000.

Executors deed

Estate of Dennis J. Davey and the late Dennis J. Davey by executor Bradley Glen Dickey, to 5143 S Woodlawn Road and 301 W North St., Creston, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office