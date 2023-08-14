Wish comes true for Dixon boy

DIXON – A year and a half ago, Ayden Arnold, a sports-loving boy enjoying life on the farm with his three siblings, woke up one morning and, out of the blue, discovered his skin was covered with purple dots from head to toe.

Concerned, his mother immediately made an appointment with his pediatrician.

Within an hour he was rushed to Peoria Children’s Hospital.

At first glance, doctors thought the then-10-year-old’s body was battling leukemia; however, further testing throughout the next week led to a diagnosis of severe aplastic anemia, a life-threatening blood disorder causing complete bone marrow failure, creating the need for repeated blood and platelet transfusions and culminating in a bone marrow transplant at St. Jude’s in Memphis on May 26, 2022. The donor: his youngest brother Axl, who was a perfect match for his brother.

On Sunday, 11 months after his release from the hospital and just days before he attends his first day of school since he woke up sick, Ayden enjoyed a day of all things basketball, courtesy of Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Teri Crawford of Rock Falls and Sue Heng of Oregon, Make-A-Wish volunteers, led the wish-granting ceremony filled with friends, family and tradesmen, who cheered as a new basketball court – complete with benches, bleachers and outdoor lighting – was unveiled for Ayden on the family farm near Dixon.

Ayden’s team at OSF St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Clinic at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois referred Ayden to Make-A-Wish Illinois, Crawford said. His diagnosis is one of more than 150 medical conditions that qualify a child for Make-A-Wish. Since being founded locally in 1985, the chapter has granted more than 17,000 wishes.

“When we met Ayden for the first time we said, ‘Ayden, dream big, think big. We don’t want you to just do anything little. Think big. What you wish you could do’. And we had all the money to do it. A basketball court was his wish and it happened, but it did not happen without the village we had supporting this. People don’t realize, I don’t think, the extent of what Make-A-Wish does,” Crawford said.

Ayden, now 11, knew he was getting a basketball court, and even was able to help at the very start of construction by moving some dirt around at the site. But on Sunday, he was surprised with basketball equipment, athletic shoes specifically designed for him, a digital scoreboard and a signed basketball jersey. His family, including mother Jessica, father Rueben and siblings Tanner, 16, Stella, 8, and Axl, 6, watched as he unwrapped his surprise gifts, with Ayden tossing a basketball to each of his siblings before hitting the court.

Ayden, who will be entering sixth grade at Reagan Middle School this week, has been a basketball fan his entire life, he said, adding that his favorite team is the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t difficult for him to choose a basketball court for his wish.

“My dad, he helped me figure what would last for a longer time and I love basketball so much and I thought of the idea of a basketball court so I can use it for the rest of my life and my kids,” Ayden said.

Northwestern Illinois Building Trades Unions, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, OPCMIA Local 11, IBEW Local 134, and IUPAT Local 1178, Painters District Council No.30 are among the organizations who donated the labor and materials to build Ayden’s green-and-white court, finished off with bleachers and team benches gifted by American Aluminum Seating, according to Make-A-Wish.

Alan Golden of Rockford, president of Northwest Illinois Building Trades, spoke on behalf of the many tradesmen who helped to build the court over four months’ time.

“Building trades is comprised of 17 construction units,” he said. “So Make-A-Wish approached us about needing help. “So when the ladies came in and they told the story, it hit everybody’s heart.

“That’s when decided we were going to take care of the court,” he said. “We wanted them to worry about everything else they have and we would take care of the basketball court.”

As for Ayden’s next wish?

“Hopefully I will be able to make the basketball team for the Dixon Dukes,” he said.