Ganymedes win one, lose one on opening day at World Tournament of Historic Base Ball

DEARBORN, Michigan — It was a day of ups and downs for the Oregon Ganymedes at the 20th Annual Tournament of Historic Base Ball on Saturday.

Vintage rules base ball (spelled as two words in the 1800s) is played with authentic wool uniforms, no gloves, and ‘gentlemanly’ conduct. The tournament games are played on two fields at Greenfield Village, part of the Henry Ford Museum.

The Ganymedes got off to a slow start at 12:30 p.m. against the Columbus Buckeyes in their opening contest, but raced back to win the game 12-6 with line-drive hits and timely catches.

“When we were behind early, I thought oh no..not again,” said Coach Mark Herman referring to last year’s winless showing. “But then we started hitting the ball into the gaps, everything turned around. We had great team defense and hitting for the 11 Ganymedes players in this one.”

Next up was the Flat Rock Bear Clan, a vocal and boisterous team from Flat Rock, Michigan.

In the last time slot of the day, 3:30 p.m., the Ganymedes jumped out to a 12-1 lead through 5 innings and looked to be en route to a 2-0 day. But that began to change in the sixth inning when Flat Rock scored seven runs to make it 12-8.

The Ganymedes added a run in the seventh inning, but Flat Rock scored four more on the bottom of the inning with two outs and then gave up the final out to force another full inning despite reaching the 90-minute time limit for the game.

The game was sprinkled with modern-baseball emotion by Flat Rock including complaints about the ball, arguments about base running calls, and disagreements over plays at the plate.

But the Ganymedes still held a one-run lead, 13-12, going into the final inning of play, but went scoreless in their at bat.

They still held the one-run margin, but Flat Rock put a runner on first with no outs. The Ganymedes looked like they were still destined to win when shortstop Brett “Shifty” Rogers fielded a ‘well struck ball’, tossed it to second baseman Justin “Butter” Early for the force at second and Early threw to Steve “Scoop” Tilton at first for the second out.

But Flat Rock loaded the bases on a couple of Ganymede miscues and drove in the winning run to win 14-13.

“What a heart breaker for Oregon committing two two-out errors to give the Bear Clan the victory,” said Herman.

The lose moved the Ganymedes into the 9:30 a.m. game on Sunday against the Rochester Grangers of Rochester, Michigan in semi-finals of the 2nd Class Championship.

The tournament is held inside Greenfield Village, an attraction next to the Henry Ford Museum that features historic 19th and early 20th century buildings and other items, first collected by Henry Ford. Model A and Model T cars and horse drawn wagons buzz by on the Village’s streets as visitors stroll past a steam railroad yard, farms, and artisan shops.

Some base ball spectators, like Mikki Heng of Oregon, wore 1800s-period clothing to cheer on their team.

Members of this year’s Ganymedes Base Ball Club 2025 World Tournament team were: Michael “Mikey B” Benesh; Aaron “Two Bits” Berg; Eric “The Liberator” Berg; Justin “Butter” Early; Matt “Old Hickory” Gecan; Tyler “Timber King” Grant; Mark “Iron Chest” Herman, Captain; Tom “Dandy” Lesniak; Ryan “Morty” Mortlock; Brett “Shifty” Rogers; “Dollar” Bill Roschi; Kevin “The Kid” Stafford; Tim “Two Base “Strohecker; Mike “T-Bag” Thomas; Jay “All in” Throw; and Steve “Scoop” Tilton.