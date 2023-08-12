Shutter to Think: Schools in Session

Twins Amelia (left) and Koralina Diedrich, 6, of Sterling, get some new temporary ink by BLIND leaders Izzy Allen (left) of Newman and Brooke Lalley of Prophetstown on Friday, August 4, 2023. The group was helping run a family fun fair at the Sterling Market Place as part of Hot Dog Days. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Well, it’s back.

Stretched from the bane of many children to the joy of many parents, the new school year is mere days away, and with that comes the first-day jitters, tears and uncertainty – and not just from the teachers.

All these years later, I still feel a kind of anxiety as the middle of August approaches. Back then, Little League was long over for me, and my next major life event consisted of early rising, homework and not riding bikes.

However, people who know me now are probably chomping at the bit for me to get my butt back into a more consistent work routine. The summer schedule is oft weekend festivals, weather phenomena and how many football camps we can cram into a month. This leads to down time that can be angsty because there’s no rest for the weary, and pages need to be filled and stories told.

One of the better things that will anchor this new school year will be the Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die program.

I recently covered the student leaders involved in this program as they volunteered in downtown Sterling. They were recommended to be part of BLIND by staff and administrators.

The program is meant to help students bridge gaps, foster trust and embrace their role as thoughtful, caring leaders in their schools.

I’ve covered more than a few of their events over the years, and it’s definitely a program that every high school student should strive for.