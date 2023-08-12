August 12, 2023
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Theodore C. James to Terry J. Beswick, one parcel on Waller Road, Fulton, $25,000.

Jeremy M. Nanninga to Ronald J. Davisson, 5389 Fargo Road, Erie, $100,000.

Gary L. Ottens to Melissa Fay Hood, 502 S. Madison St., Morrison, $52,900.

Michael and Colleen Buckwalter to Jason Backes, 105 Prospect St., Morrison, $185,000.

Timothy R. Morris to James Snyder, 507 12th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

M. Kathy Ballard to Donald E. Schmitt, one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $10,000.

Jacqueline S. Walters to Gehrig W. Koerner, 1419 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $154,000.

Sherry L. Weuste, Sandra L. Huisenga, Sheila L. Smith, Sally L. Marburger, Shelley L. Goodell, now Kupfer, and Steven L. Gould to Jace Bryant, 15660 Ebson Road, Fulton, $154,500.

Yorel E. Diedrich Estate, Marilyn A. Diedrich, Evan L. Diedrich and Sharon E. Kratwell to Jerry Murray, 24210 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $165,000.

Ruth R. Morthland to Julie L. Damhoff and Joann S. Ottens, 15479C Henry Road, Morrison, $0.

Lynn W. and Laura J. Wiese to Matthew J. and Amanda S. Jacinto, 15171 Vans Road, Fulton, $185,000.

David J. Symington to Brandi N. Styles, 306 E. Wall St., Morrison, $87,500.

Gary L. and Phyllis Schreiner to Becky Hunter, 1204 14th Ave. Rock Falls, $75,000.

Dennis A. and Patricia L. Aldrich to Steven J. Smith, 608 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $77,500.

Michael G. Nielsen to Charles H. Austin II, 29089 Summerdale Road, Rock Falls, $99,900.

Inez M. Willett to M&W Investments LLC, 2805 A St., Rock Falls, $26,000.

Kyle W. Sanders to Ture Person, 605 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $32,000.

Mark L. Henson to Magdalena Castillo, 1203 13th Ave., Sterling, $85,000.

Carolann Wesolowski to Rocky and Darcie McGowen, 508 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $94,500.

Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly Quicken Loans LLC, formerly Quicken Loans Inc. to Richard Earl Loveless, 814 W. Park St., Morrison, $36,555.

Jill R. Royer to Joseph D. Catalano Jr., 705 Wiker Drive, Rock Falls, $154,900.

Glenn A. Frank to Ryan R. and Sarah E. Wiersema, 13568 Lyndon Road, Morrison, $164,667.

Gary L. Sandrock to Zachery and Emma Miller, one parcel on Autumn Street, Rock Falls, $60,000.

Macon Super Wash Inc. to Jeremy E. and Kelly L. Brooks, one parcel on Lawrence Lane, Prophetstown, $12,000.

Quit claim deeds

MCLP Asset Co. to GSMS20211 Trust, US Bank, trustee, 604 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

David Alvarado and Graciela Solis Tellez to Jose and Rigoberto Salas and Isidro Salas Herrera, 26609 Avers Road, Sterling, $116,560.

Trustees deeds

Rock River Housing Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Taime Joe Don Baker, 1207 Mulnix St., Rock Falls, $129,900.

Ellen Pessman and Scott Bechtel, trustees, to Carol Bechtel Revocable Trust, 9643 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, $0.

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to PMP Holdings LLC, one parcel on 35th Avenue, Sterling, $250,000.

Dang Family Trust, Vu Dang and Levan Nguyen, trustees, to Barbara Tieman, 2101 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $205,000.

Executors deeds

David R. Percycoe Estate to Alvina T. Glenn Trust, 1106 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $125,740.

David Geerts Estate to Brody L. Grimes, 407 N. Bluff St., Albany, $135,000.

Shirley E. Booth Estate and Dean A, Ahlers to Conkling Real Estate Management, 614 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $10,000.

Francis J. McNinch Estate to Joseph and Michelle Lewis, 412 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $41,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Cheri A. Uhler to Champaign Investment LLC, 116 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $0.

Richard J. Denny Estate to Jaimie L. Whiles, 213 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Whiteside County sheriff and Barbara J. Hahn to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 302 E. North St., Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Scott R. and Jennifer Oros to Anthony Corda and Melissa Freeland, 341 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $269,000.

Raul and Paula Macias to Nancy E. Whiting and Leslie Marini Tisby, block 19, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $23,000.

Philip M. O’Grady to Bradley J. Drake, block 29, lot 192, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,300.

Manuel Rios and Anthony Negron to Angel L. Velez, block 24, lot 122, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Martin A. Witeck to Victor John Slopecki, block 4, lot 114, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,500.

Donald C. and Marilyn E. Lewis to Jerry D. Mehrens Jr., block 26, lot 218, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $26,000.

Marvin E. and Rose Mary Vigadi to Jose M. and Rosario Q. Del Valle, block 10, lot 182, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $57,500.

Richard L. and Gwendolyn Brunt to Michael Battaglia, block 6, lot 120, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,600.

Elena M. and Jean J. Kasprzak to Brenda Williams, block 5, lot 136, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Jo Anne Staton to Terry W. Wickwire, block 29, lot 370, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

Scott and Tiffany Rampage to Stanley R. Nelson Trust, Stanley R. Nelson, Trustee, block 7, lot 202, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

Jessica Burkert and Eric Rieman to Douglas and Chelsea R. Hunter, block 17, lot 103, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Danny Eugene Roos to Joshua Michael Beach, 907 N. First St., Ashton, $65,000.

William F. and Victoria A. Wright to Shea Drew, 314 Steele Ave., Dixon, $155,000.

Connektd Properties LLC and Aquil Khan to Jessica L. Vandusen, 1622 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $150,000.

Bill and Fay Pappas to Anthony A. and Lisa R. Winstead, 741 Sterling Road, Dixon, $137,000.

Kelly G. Hicks to Sublette Farmers Elevator Co., 105 S. Front St., Sublette, $75,000.

Kathleen F. Helfrich to Kenneth D. Coleman, 123 Shady Lane Drive, Dixon, $144,000.

William Roseman to Michael McDonald and Linda M. Rapata Reyes, 2113 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $275,000.

Quit claim deeds

Larry C. Phetteplace to Jeremy and Shawna Lecompte, block 5, lot 330, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $3,843.

Edwin E. Helt to Kenneth E. Rassmussen, one parcel in Nelson Township, $3,500.

Trustees deed

Sonja R. Jenkins Trust, Central Bank Illinois, successor trustee, to Joseph T. and Susanne E. Heavner, 531 Morgan Road, Amboy, $353,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

AJ Homes LLC to Levi Smith, 1110 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $119,000.

Habitat For Humanity of Ogle County Inc. to Ashlie C. Minton, 110 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $147,000.

Galen and Denise Bennett to Katelynn A. Molnar, 220 N. Peru St., Byron, $95,000.

Matthew P. Beck and Bambi Blanco to Paige and Jonathan Staples, 871 Prairie Lily Lane, Davis Junction, $305,500.

Nils and Connie Von Kendell to Jami Ganziano and James and Dana Clingingsmith, three parcels in Byron Township, $26,000.

DCL Properties LLC to Ramos Properties LLC, 502-506 E. Third St., Leaf River, $185,400.

Mid First Bank to Alecxia Ramirez, 108 N. Wesley St., Mt. Morris, $57,500.

Lisle G. and Patricia A. Harris to Pretzel City Builders LLC, 301 S. Blaine St., Leaf River, $40,000.

David A. and Rebecca A. Marburger to Dylan L. and Kelsey L. Schmitz, 853 Hillside Drive, Byron, $372,500.

Lothan LLC to Paul Corgiat, 320 Ave. E, Rochelle, $87,500.

Scott V. Lavender to Mahfuzur Rahman MD and Masuma Parvin, 814 N. Seven Hickory Road, Byron, $201,000.

Sharon Lee and John H. Stelter Brock O. and Amanda M. Johnson, 9245 N. Oakleaf Court, Byron, $324,000.

Cole J. and Sandra Henert to John Wall, 307 N. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $199,000.

Nikolas S. Diemer to NWEC Properties LLC, 314 W. Washington St., Oregon, $425,000.

Brian and Karalyn Gross to Jose and Maria M. Rodriguez, 1443 Rock Island Road, Davis Junction, $299,000.

Keith and Linda Wolsztyniak to Lishya Carmichael, two parcels in Byron Township, $106,000.

Neil A. and Christa L. Merdian to Elizabeth A. Jenkins Living Trust, Elizabeth A. and Timothy J. Jenkins, trustees, 601 E. Colden St., Polo, $123,000.

Logan C. and Erika R. Hancock to Matthew and Stephanie Sesslar, 772 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $437,500.

Richard E. Tosi II to Matthew W. and Carol A. Pence, 312 Cuyahoga Drive, Dixon, $210,000.

Andrew and Jessica Bollhoefer to Robert Edwin and Elizabeth Leonard Otter, 5123 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $307,500.

David and Marsha Folk to Cory D. Folk, 506 W. Oregon St., Polo, $80,000.

The late Jack H. Schutten by heirs to Anthony J. Bussan and Alicia M. Zeller, 7176 S. Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $425,000.

Andrew C. Shawl to Kelly A. Rains, 936 Ave E, Rochelle, $130,000.

Stephanie Welsh and Darrell and Stephanie Phillips to Lindsay and Gregory Olson, 113 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $210,000.

Paul J. and Samantha M. Reed to Christopher N. and Allison Rollin, 116 S. 10th St., Rochelle, $141,000.

Solar Homes LLC to Victor V. Zaderej and Pauline McGann, 3588 S Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Charles J. and Eileen Y. Knie Trust, David C. Knie, trustee, to Whatever We Endeavor LLC, 305, 307 and 309 S. Division Ave., Polo, $270,000.

Maxine M. Osborne Revocable Trust 1, Michele, also Michelle, Stretz, trustee, to Christy J. Settles, 101 S. Jackson Ave., Polo, $97,500.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Joseph T. Vodak to Ewa and Alojzy Czaplinski, 5839 S. Indian Trail, Rochelle, $265,000.

Deed

R. L. Gaul Properties LLC to Kellen Smith and Angela Landrowski, 303 N. Cherry Ave., Polo, $60,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois